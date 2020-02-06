February’s Teamfight Tactics and League of Legends Twitch Prime loot now available

The third and final month of Riot Games’ partnership with Twitch is here. League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics fans with a Prime subscription can now claim new rewards for the two games by simply linking their accounts.

Starting today, fans with a Twitch Prime subscription can earn a free League Mystery Skin Permanent and a Mystery Little Legends Egg and emote for TFT.

This month’s offer ends on March 6, giving fans of the games a full month to claim their free loot. This is the final offer in Riot’s partnership with Twitch, although the League developer has collaborated with the livestreaming platform multiple times in the past to bring fans new rewards.

Before they can claim this month’s rewards, however, users will need to link their Amazon account to their Twitch in the Connections tab, which can be found from the streaming platform’s Settings menu. Once they’ve connected their accounts, users will need to click on the crown icon next to their profile picture on Twitch’s homepage to see all available rewards.

From there, clicking on the TFT and League banners will take users to the respective rewards pages where they can claim their loot. Once users click on the button to claim the rewards, the loot items will automatically appear in the player’s Hextech Crafting inventory in the League client.