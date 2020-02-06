Riot is giving away a free League of Legends refund token

Most League of Legends players used up their precious refund tokens years ago. But now, to celebrate the 2020 season, Riot is giving them out for free.

Refund tokens offer players the opportunity to refund a skin, a champion, or any other cosmetic goodie available in League’s shop.

If you misclick or simply have a change of heart, you can cash in one of your tokens for a no-questions-asked refund. Once you’ve used up your three tokens, though, they’re gone for good.

That’s where Riot’s new deal comes in. As long as you’ve used at least one of your refund tokens over the lifetime of your account, you’re eligible for a freebie. It’s hardly the most groundbreaking gift and it can only refund items purchased in the past 90 days, but it might just come in handy when you least expect it.

To check if you’re eligible for the refund token, simply click here and log in.

Screengrab via Riot Games

But remember, once it’s gone, it’s gone—so don’t be hasty. Instead of refunding a champion or something you can already buy with Blue Essence, save it for something big.

Are you fed up with your new (and expensive) Louis Vuitton skin? Refund. Your new ultimate skin wasn’t what you hoped for? Refund. Make the most of your free refund token.