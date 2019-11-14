FaZe Ewok has moved to Mixer

Popular Fortnite streamer and FaZe Clan competitive player Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler has left Twitch to exclusively stream on Mixer.

The exact date for her first Mixer stream hasn’t been revealed, but it’ll take place sometime in November.

The 14-year-old is known to be a highly-skilled Fortnite player. Although she’s deaf, Ewok has continued to impress fans with her skills and has proven herself to be one of the best female Fortnite pros.

In July, Ewok took part in the Celebrity Pro-Am for the Fortnite World Cup. She was paired with singer Jordan Fisher. The duo finished in 25th place and walked away with $25,000. This placement is relatively high since she finished above other notable players, like TimTheTatman, DrLupo, and FaZe Kay.

After proving her skills, she was signed by FaZe in July to become the first female to join the organization.

Ewok is the third major Twitch streamer to join Mixer after Ninja and shroud both departed from Twitch in August and October, respectively. She had over 284,000 followers on her Twitch account and was the 261st most-watched Fortnite channel, according to Twitchmetrics.