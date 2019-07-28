Fortnite player Ewok becomes the first female to join FaZe Clan

Professional Fortnite: Battle Royale player Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler became the first female to join FaZe Clan this weekend following the Fortnite World Cup Finals on July 27.

The organization surprised its community with the introduction of Ewok during a meeting with its content team. As the first female and profoundly deaf member of FaZe, she’ll be joining the Fortnite team alongside Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff and Nate Hill. She’s also the second teenager below the age of 14 to join FaZe after H1ghsky1 did in March.

FaZe Clan 🤟 on Twitter Usually we surprise our new members, but tonight we got surprised with the best news. Join us in welcoming the first girl EVER to join FaZe Clan: @EwokIts #FaZeUp https://t.co/Q1Rr1UZ5c8

Ewok rose to prominence with the help of other Fortnite streamers, such as Tim “TimTheTatman” John Betar, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, and Ben “DrLupo” Lupo. In recent Pro-Am tournaments, Ewok competed with pop artist Jordan Fisher and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert.

“I am so very excited to be in FaZe,” Ewok said in the organization’s announcement via a sign language interpreter. “Everybody is really wonderful, so FaZe up.”

The responses on social media to Ewok have been overwhelmingly positive, and Ewok’s Twitter feed looks amazingly wholesome. FaZe owner Ricky Banks also said he’s happy FaZe “held out this long” for the first girl to join FaZe.