Everything you need to know about CoD: Mobile’s The Fight For Humanity event

Call of Duty: Mobile’s featured event of season one is here. The Fight for Humanity event takes place in the “New Order,” which is a “dystopian future of cyber-enhanced soldiers, neon lights, and high-tech weaponry.”

In this event, players have to select a faction. There are two options: the Atlas Corporation and the Cordis Die. The New Order map contains 15 territories that must be captured by the factions.

Screengrab via Activision

The event will last for 15 days, with one territory open on each day. Every territory will give a unique task for all players to complete and earn points. All players of a faction have to contribute by completing the day’s mission to earn points. The faction with the most points at the end of the day will conquer the territory.

The faction that captures the most regions by the end of the event will achieve victory in The Fight for Humanity. This faction’s members will get the ATV with the override camo as a reward.

Screengrab via Activision

Aside from this, the event also gives a lot of personal rewards to players. When completing each day's task, players will contribute to their faction's progress and earn personal points. Both factions offer unique rewards for these personal points. These rewards are as follows:

Atlas Corporation

J358 - Nucleobase: 50 points

Screengrab via Activision

ASM 10 - Nucleobase: 100 points

Screengrab via Activision

Wingsuit - Nucleobase: 200 points

Screengrab via Activision

HBRa3 - Nucleobase: 500 points

Screengrab via Activision

Atlas Corporation UAV: 800 points

Screengrab via Activision

Russian Merc 1 - Nucleobase: 1000 points

Screengrab via Activision

Atlas Corporation Frame: 1500 points

Screengrab via Activision

Cordite: Atlas Corporation: 2000 points

Screengrab via Activision

Cordus Die

J358 - Hard Tech: 50 points

Screengrab via Activision

ASM10 - Hard Tech: 100 points

Screengrab via Activision

Wingsuit - Hard Tech: 200 points

Screengrab via Activision

HBRa3 - Hard Tech: 500 points

Screengrab via Activision

Cordis Die UAV: 800 points

Screengrab via Activision

Russian Merc 1 - Hard Tech: 1000 points

Screengrab via Activision

Cordis Die Frame: 1500 points

Screengrab via Activision

Cordite - Cordis Die: 2000 points

Screengrab via Activision

There will also be a global leaderboard featuring the top contributors of both factions. The top players will get some prizes, like the legendary calling card Rupture or the ICR-1 with Cosmic Wave camo.