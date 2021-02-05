Everything you need to know about CoD: Mobile’s The Fight For Humanity event

Call of Duty: Mobile’s featured event of season one is here. The Fight for Humanity event takes place in the “New Order,” which is a “dystopian future of cyber-enhanced soldiers, neon lights, and high-tech weaponry.”
In this event, players have to select a faction. There are two options: the Atlas Corporation and the Cordis Die. The New Order map contains 15 territories that must be captured by the factions.
The event will last for 15 days, with one territory open on each day. Every territory will give a unique task for all players to complete and earn points. All players of a faction have to contribute by completing the day’s mission to earn points. The faction with the most points at the end of the day will conquer the territory.
The faction that captures the most regions by the end of the event will achieve victory in The Fight for Humanity. This faction’s members will get the ATV with the override camo as a reward.
Aside from this, the event also gives a lot of personal rewards to players. When completing each day's task, players will contribute to their faction's progress and earn personal points. Both factions offer unique rewards for these personal points. These rewards are as follows:
Atlas Corporation
J358 - Nucleobase: 50 points
ASM 10 - Nucleobase: 100 points
Wingsuit - Nucleobase: 200 points
HBRa3 - Nucleobase: 500 points
Atlas Corporation UAV: 800 points
Russian Merc 1 - Nucleobase: 1000 points
Atlas Corporation Frame: 1500 points
Cordite: Atlas Corporation: 2000 points
Cordus Die
J358 - Hard Tech: 50 points
ASM10 - Hard Tech: 100 points
Wingsuit - Hard Tech: 200 points
HBRa3 - Hard Tech: 500 points
Cordis Die UAV: 800 points
Russian Merc 1 - Hard Tech: 1000 points
Cordis Die Frame: 1500 points
Cordite - Cordis Die: 2000 points
There will also be a global leaderboard featuring the top contributors of both factions. The top players will get some prizes, like the legendary calling card Rupture or the ICR-1 with Cosmic Wave camo.