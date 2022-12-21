Every team Shroud has played for professionally

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is a former CS:GO and VALORANT professional player and one of the most popular gaming content creators in the world.

The Canadian-Polish player rose to popularity in his CS:GO days when he showcased an aggressive and eye-catching way of playing. As a pro, he had some deep tournament runs and even won trophies along the way.

In July 2017, shroud stepped down from Cloud9’s active roster, which he had been a part of for three years, and became a full-time streamer for the organization. He stuck with it for a few more months after leaving in April 2018.

After four years of creating various gaming content, shroud returned to the professional scene after joining Sentinels’ VALORANT division. But after failing to qualify for the VALORANT Champions in 2022, he was cut short from the roster and once again focused on streaming.

Nevertheless, shroud is one of the most prominent figures in esports. Having represented a number of organizations in two major esports titles, he has written history in North America.

Here are all the teams shroud has played for professionally

CS:GO

Slow Motion

Exertus eSports

Manajuma

Complexity

Cloud9

VALORANT

Sentinels

What the future holds for shroud is a mystery. The 28-year-old claimed “the story is not over, it’s just on pause right now” after parting ways with Sentinels in August 2022. He also added he wants to continue competing but hasn’t found a team yet. This means there’s a good chance shroud will return to competing in the near future.