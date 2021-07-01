Electronic Arts reveals new EA Play Live schedule, features 5 individual streams

Originally, Electronic Arts was going to have a singular EA Play Live presentation to showcase some of the new games and updates released throughout the rest of 2021 and beyond. Now, the July 22 stream is still being called the Main Show but will be supplemented by four smaller events.
These EA Play Live Spotlight streams will run throughout July, with each smaller presentation functioning as a panel for DICE, Respawn, EA Sports, and EA’s partnered studios that produce EA Originals games.
Each EA Play Live Spotlight will be a stand-alone virtual event. They’ll each focus on a more specific subject matter, such as first-person shooters or indie titles, leading into the bigger EA Play Live Main Show on July 22.
Here’s a full list of the EA Play presentations that will run this month, starting with “The Future of First-Person Shooters.”
- The Future of First-Person Shooters: July 8 at 12pm CT
- Detailed discussion about Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042
- Will feature executives and game directors from DICE and Respawn
- EA <3s Independent Studios: July 13 at 12pm CT
- A spotlight presentation that will feature multiple indie studios and developers that EA is partnering with
- Will feature Hazelight’s Josef Fares and Velan’s Guha Bala
- Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting: July 19 at 6pm CT
- A detailed breakdown of the upcoming Madden NFL 22 title, including a deep dive reveal of the brand new scouting feature
- It will feature many voices from within EA Sports
- More EA Sports!: July 20 at 12pm CT
- Not many details are available about this one, but EA says it will feature “an extremely popular and long-running EA Sports franchise”
- EA Play Live: July 22 at 12pm CT
- The main show where EA will showcase many of its upcoming titles, updates, and products. You can expect many reveals that won’t be shared in the smaller spotlight streams, and more.