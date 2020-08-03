EA Sports signs exclusive partnership with Internazionale and AC Milan

Inter and Milan will exclusively be featured in the FIFA franchise for years.

EA Sports entered a long-term exclusive partnership today with two of the most decorated European soccer clubs, Internazionale and AC Milan.

The agreement will see the Italian giants featured exclusively in FIFA games, starting with FIFA 21, which will launch on Oct. 9. This means the game will enhance all of Inter and Milan’s details, including their shared stadium, San Siro, their players, and kits.

This is a strong answer from EA, who saw KONAMI sign a three-year deal with Juventus, another European and Italian giant, last year for the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise. “Authenticity is always such a driving factor behind everything we’re doing around the game,” Nick Wlodyka, EA Sports’ vice president and general manager, said in an interview with Goal.

Alessandro Antonello, Inter’s corporate CEO, said this deal is instrumental for the club to provide world-class entertainment for its fans. “Innovation is at the core of our strategy,” Antonello said. Internazionale believes that working with EA, a leader in gaming, will help them get closer to new generations of soccer fans across the globe.

For Milan, this partnership with EA symbolizes the club’s commitment to delivering a world-class interactive experience to fans all around the world. Milan sees EA as the perfect partner to continue engaging and exciting the next generation of Milan fans, according to Casper Stylsvig, Milan’s chief revenue officer.

EA teased some of the new features that FIFA 21 will bring last week, including the game’s official trailer and gameplay changes.