EA reveals trailer, gameplay changes, and new features for FIFA 21

It looks like FIFA 21 will be a lot different than FIFA 20.

EA Sports unveiled the official trailer for FIFA 21 today along with a ton of gameplay information.

The trailer came one day after EA announced Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé as its global cover athlete for FIFA 21, which will launch on Oct. 9 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Gameplay changes

FIFA 21 will feature several gameplay changes and new features, including a new “agile dribbling” system. The new dribbling system will give players more control and responsiveness in one-on-one situations. “New skill moves like the bridge dribble and ball roll fake turn provide you with the means to explode past defenders,” EA said.

In addition to the dribbling system update, how you control players is also being renewed. The new “positional personality” will raise the importance of positional awareness. The best forwards in the game will hold their runs to stay level with the last defender so they can stay onside. Playmakers will hunt for more space between defensive lines to create more goals and defenders will act more responsively to try to stop them.

The players will have more control of the game than ever before, according to EA. The new “creative runs” system will revolutionize how players build up their attacks. EA made all of these changes based on the community’s feedback regarding FIFA 20.

Ultimate Team

Image via EA Sports

The most popular mode of FIFA will have a co-op feature in FIFA 21. This will allow players to team up with a friend and compete for rewards. “Join forces in both Division Rivals and Squad Battles to earn weekly progress, and work towards brand new Co-Op Objectives that reward playing together beyond winning on the pitch,” EA said.

EA also teased new ways to customize your Ultimate Team with both kits and stadiums, so each club becomes more unique on and off the pitch. Ultimate Team in FIFA 21 will feature at least one new Icon player, too. EA revealed that Eric Cantona will join players such as Pelé, Diego Maradona, and Eusébio.

Career Mode

EA will add more tools to the Career Mode, the feature that allows you to coach your favorite team. Players will be able to jump in and out of the matches to influence the course of the simulation with EA’s new “interactive match sim,” including taking charge of penalties and free kicks.

EA has revamped the growth system, allowing you to shape players the way you want to. This includes positional changes. EA said you’ll be able to “turn full backs into wingers, and defensive midfielders into center backs.

The training will also be revamped with a new “activity management system” and an “active training system.” The first system allows players to decide when to train and when to rest during the week, among other things. The second gives you the opportunity to set up group training sessions to improve both your attack and defense.

VOLTA Football

Image via EA Sports

One of the things that many players wanted for VOLTA in FIFA 20 was the possibility of teaming up with friends. EA will add a feature in FIFA 21 called VOLTA squads, “a new way to join together with up to three friends or drop into the community with other VOLTA Football players and play a five-vs-five online match,” EA said.

The street soccer mode will have new locations, such as São Paulo’s downtown, a street pitch in Milan, and a high-tech geodesic dome in Dubai.