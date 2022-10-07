Dress up like your Inkling with these Splatoon 3 x Pokémon Splatfest t-shirts

Alongside news of the next Splatfest, Nintendo has announced a series of real-life shirts based on the event’s theme that players can purchase.

Serebii Note: The T-Shirts will also be available at Nintendo New York at a later point https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/1XC1Vv1aRm — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 7, 2022

The Splatfest was announced at around 8am CT this morning, and the t-shirt announcement came shortly after. The t-shirts each represent a different starter Pokémon from the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: green for the Grass-type Sprigatito, red for the Fire-type Fuecoco, and blue for the Water-type Quaxly. The front of the shirts features the name of each team written in Splatoon‘s language, while the backs feature an outline of the relevant first partner Pokémon.

BREAKING NEWS!



The next Splatfest in #Splatoon3 will be a Splatoon x Pokémon collaboration! Will you choose Grass-type, Fire-type, or Water-type?



Special tees will be available for purchase only at #NintendoNYC at a future date.



Stay tuned for details, and stay fresh! pic.twitter.com/RBzpg1sAQd — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) October 7, 2022

The shirts will be available on the Japanese Pokémon Center website. Fans in the U.S. will need to travel to the Nintendo NYC shop in New York to snag one, where they will remain an in-store exclusive. There is no release date on the shirts yet, but residents in Japan can enter a raffle that runs until Oct. 11 for the chance to pre-order a shirt, making them an extremely limited item. The collaboration makes sense, as Splatoon 3 is a very fashion-forward game.

The Splatfest itself won’t start until Friday, Nov. 11 at 6pm CT and will run through Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6pm CT. This is the weekend before the launch of Scarlet and Violet, which will take place on the following Friday, Nov. 18. As usual, players will have the opportunity to choose their team and receive an in-game Splatfest t-shirt before the event begins. This will be the second post-launch Splatfest for Splatoon 3; the game just concluded its first event, featuring the question “What would you bring to a deserted island?”, on Sep. 25.