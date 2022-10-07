The next Splatfest will determine the best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter

This should settle the debate once and for all.

Splatoon 3 was released almost a month ago to a fan base that immediately began choosing their teams and spraying as much paint as they can. Now it appears Nintendo will finally settle the debate in its other game, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, about which starter Pokemon is the best during its next Splatfest.

Announced via a tweet from official Nintendo accounts, the event will begin on Nov. 12 at 7pm CT and end on Nov. 14 at the same time. Players will choose the team of their favorite starter element, whether it’s Team Grass, Fire, or Water. This is ahead of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releasing just a few days later on Nov. 18, likely meant to build hype for the release.

To celebrate the launch of #PokemonScarletViolet, a Splatoon x Pokémon collaboration Splatfest will be held in #Splatoon3 from 12/11 to 14/11.



Get ready to splat for Team Grass, Team Fire or Team Water!



Get the deets:

The most recent Splatfest dared to ask players what they would bring with them to a deserted island. With Team Gear, Grub, and Fun battling it out, Gear took it all with 25 and helped Shiver take home another victory.

Players likely won’t know the results of the Pokemon starter Splatfest results for a few hours after the event ends. Make sure to tune into the Anarchy Splatcast to find out who’s the best Pokemon starter, finally settling this age-old debate for good.

It seems that Nintendo is looking to build hype for the next Pokemon game, especially among existing fans. It’s a unique spin on the Splatfest with a question that the internet has been arguing about for decades. While it won’t really settle the debate, it’s a fun way for players to show support for their favorite starter type.