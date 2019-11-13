Call of Duty: Modern Warfare map reminds Dr Disrespect of E3 bathroom stream

Dr Disrespect had a hilarious flashback to his E3 bathroom stream during a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Free-for-All private match yesterday.

On the map Gulag Showers, there are small broken toilets that are located in the dilapidated bathroom toward the bottom half of the map. Dr DisRespect acknowledged these toilets and let all of his enemies pass without saying a word.

After he saw the toilets, the Doc continued to play the rest of the match as usual. Although the Two-Time was playing against bots, he used this warmup to dominate his opponents in public matches.

Doc Remembers Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by setData

During an IRL stream at E3 in June, the Doc and his cameraman walk into a public bathroom at the gaming convention. The cameraman proceeded to film multiple people inside of the bathroom.

This resulted in Dr Disrespect receiving a two-week ban from Twitch and being removed from E3.

Following this, the Doc, played by Guy Beahm, apologized on Twitter for his actions on July 1.

“When we were walking around filming at E3, we clearly weren’t thinking about the laws/repercussions of filming in the bathroom because honestly, it wasn’t in our mind frame at the time,” Beahm said. “On behalf of the DrDisrespect brand, I apologize for this.”

After the end of his ban, the Doc returned to streaming on Twitch and hasn’t received another suspension since.