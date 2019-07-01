Dr. Disrespect addresses E3 Twitch ban, offers apology

On June 11, Guy “Dr. Disrespect” Beahm’s went live with first IRL stream at E3, but the popular streamer’s cameraman followed him into the bathroom, filming not only Dr. Disrespect, but multiple other people. This resulted a two-week ban for the streamer from Twitch and his removal from E3.

For several weeks, the Doc didn’t say anything publicly. DrDisrespect decided to release a statement today, however, in which he spoke about the issue and apologized for it through his personal Twitter account, which had been inactive for several years.

Guy Beahm on Twitter I’d like to talk about Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban from E3. Read: https://t.co/lxwclHxR9h

In his statement, DrDisrespect said nerves may have been the reason he wasn’t thinking about whether or not he should record in the bathroom. Regardless of the reason, though, he apologized and admitted this mistake will hurt him and his brand, but insisted it will not be repeated and he intends to improve.

“This incident was a step back, but like anything, we learn, become stronger, and move forward,” DrDisrespect said. If you follow the brand or myself, I hope you continue to stay with me on this vision.”

While Doc’s ban was only 14 days, he intends to return on July 8, and has released a few videos to promote. Only time will tell what will happen on that fateful day, but one thing is for sure: The Doc will return.



