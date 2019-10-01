Dr Disrespect teases $100,000 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2-vs-2 tournament

Twitch star FPS streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm might soon host his first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tournament. He tweeted that he wants to do a Code Red tournament on BOOM.TV, where he’s an advisor, in a two-vs-two format with cross-play and a $100,000 prize pool.

Dr DisRespect’s tournament idea is still a suggestion and there’s no further information on it. He asked CoD streamers and pros to contact him if they were interested and he’s already got many replies.

Dr Disrespect on Twitter Here’s what I’m thinking… #ModernWarfare 2v2 Code Red Tournament – Cross Platform. Teammates consist of 1 on PC and 1 on Console. 100k? Talk to me.

FaZe Clan’s Douglas “Censor” Martin, Austin Pamaj, and Preston “Priestahh” Greiner have shown that they like the idea along with other CoD content creators, pros, and retired players. Although their comments don’t necessarily mean any of these players are joining this tournament if Dr Disrespect holds it, they showed that the community is at least interested.

Code Red tournaments are known for bringing together big personalities to compete, regardless of whether they’re among the top players on major professional teams. This already happens with Fortnite and Apex Legends tournaments.

In this intended Modern Warfare edition that Dr Disrespect wants to host, the ruleset might also be unusual for a competitive setting. All duos would feature one player on PC and another on console, when usually players share the same platform. Other rules have yet to be revealed.

But the tournament will surely take some time to happen. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases on Oct. 25 on all platforms and players might want to practice a bit and get used to the game before jumping into new competitions.