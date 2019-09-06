Dr Disrespect refuses to play Gears of War 5, says series should be dead

Gear of War 5 became a hot topic in the gaming community after its release today, but it’s all due to over-the-top triple-A marketing—at least that’s what Dr Disrespect thinks.

The Doc was fast to criticize Gears 5 in his livestream last night. He was live when the game was released, but he refused to play it and instead said he wasn’t attracted at all by any of Gears 5’s features.

“It’s time for the series to be dead,” Doc said in the introduction to his speech. “It’s not bringing in millions and millions of people, it’s not groundbreaking, it’s nothing.”

"It's time for the series to be dead," Doc said in the introduction to his speech. "It's not bringing in millions and millions of people, it's not groundbreaking, it's nothing."

Doc was raging so naturally about Gears 5 that it felt like some of Guy Beahm’s own opinions were leaking into what he was saying. He said he was looking at gameplay and wasn’t impressed, and he said he was going to be the one to “step out” and say what no one else was talking about on social media.

“Gears of War 5, don’t waste my time,” Doc said. “Not going to ever play you, not ever going to look at you. I’m not going to look at the campaign, I’m not going to do anything with it. It looks bland, it looks boring, it’s exactly the same thing over and over.”

Doc also called out Microsoft and the Gears studio for making developers work on the series again when they could be making a new game or series.

Doc’s opinion on Gears 5 seems much more legit than all of the other times he trash-talked games that he plays, like Apex Legends and Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds. And Doc having such negative views on the title at the time of release shows he was probably studying the game and wondering if he would stream it. For now, it’s a big and angry “no.”