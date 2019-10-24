Dr Disrespect confirms his 24-hour stream for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Dr Disrespect will do a 24-hour stream for the first time in his streaming career.

Most of Dr Disrespect’s fans thought he was only teasing about doing a 24-hour stream for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which will arrive tomorrow, Oct. 25. But the Doc said today that he’s preparing for the 24-hour stream, which will happen tomorrow.

Dr Disrespect on Twitter I’m currently up in preparation for tomorrow’s 24 hour Modern Warfare stream. I will be challenged by sleep deprivation, hydration, blood flow, eye fatigue, voice box activation, connection, ping, power outages etc etc etc. Why am I doing this you ask?… …Someone’s got to.

If the Doc makes it through this marathon, he’ll gain at least 200 gifted subs from shroud, who made this promise earlier this week. Dr Disrespect seems convinced that he can last the full 24 hours, even though his streams usually end after five or six hours.

“Just because I get off after five or six hours, doesn’t mean that I’m beat,” Dr Disrespect said.

Shroud promises doc 200 gifted subs for 24 hour stream. Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by AlbertoliRavioli

The Doc didn’t put many hours into Modern Warfare‘s beta, though—at least not on his stream. He’s played 12 hours of Modern Warfare in the last 30 days, according to statistics website Sullygnome.

Although Dr Disrespect isn’t the best CoD player in the world, he doesn’t want to lose games for 24 hours straight. That’s why the Doc said he’ll partner up with CoD pros, like Matthew “FormaL” Piper and Seth “Scump” Abner.

You can watch Dr Disrespect 24-hour stream on his Twitch channel tomorrow whenever he goes live.