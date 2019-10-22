Shroud says he’ll gift 200 subscribers to Dr Disrespect if he does a 24-hour Call of Duty: Modern Warfare stream

Dr Disrespect might have more incentive to do the 24-hour stream for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that he teased last week.

Shroud said he’ll gift 200 subs to Dr Disrespect if he does the 24-hour stream. The former CS:GO pro doesn’t believe that the Doc will make it through an entire 24-hour stream, though.

The Doc’s streams usually last for five or six hours. But Dr Disrespect said that he powers through those streams like it’s nothing.

“Just because I get off after five or six hours, doesn’t mean that I’m beat,” Dr Disrespect said.

Shroud promises doc 200 gifted subs for 24 hour stream. Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by AlbertoliRavioli

Dr Disrespect has never done a 24-hour stream before, even with his favorite games like PlayerUnknown‘s Battlegrounds and Apex Legends. He also didn’t spend much time playing the beta version of Modern Warfare on stream. The Doc has played 12 hours of Modern Warfare in the last 30 days, according to statistics website Sullygnome.

Shroud is willing to take the bet and spend $1,000 on gifted subs if Dr Disrespect completes a 24-hour stream. The Doc, on the other hand, won’t spend a dime if he doesn’t deliver.

For this possible 24-hour stream, Dr Disrespect said that he’d partner up with CoD pros like Matthew “FormaL” Piper and Seth “Scump” Abner to make sure that he doesn’t lose for 24 hours straight.

We’ll see if the Doc makes this 24-hour stream a reality when Modern Warfare arrives on Friday, Oct. 25.