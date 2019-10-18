Dr Disrespect teases possible 24-hour stream for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Dr Disrespect might do his first 24-hour stream when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare arrives on Oct. 25.

But the streamer has never put this kind of effort into some of his favorite games, like PlayerUnknown Battleground and Apex Legends. This has caused some people to believe that he’s just teasing his fan base.

Dr Disrespect on Twitter First ever 24 hour stream for #ModernWarfare Launch?

The Doc said on Twitter that he would partner up with CoD pros like Matthew “FormaL” Piper and Seth “Scump” Abner and not lose for 24 hours straight.

Dr Disrespect didn’t spend much time playing the beta version of Modern Warfare on stream, though. He’s played 12 hours of Modern Warfare in the last 30 days, according to statistics website Sullygnome.

The Doc may not feel as comfortable with his skills in CoD compared to the other games he plays, like Apex, Fortnite, and PUBG. Inviting pro CoD players to play with him would certainly boost his win and personal stats in the new game.

Dr Disrespect on Twitter @hutchinson And lose 67% of the games? Cmon. I’m lacing em up with @FormaL and @OpTic_Scumper and not losing for 24 hours straight Hutch.

But Dr Disrespect’s fan base is already excited for the possibility of watching their favorite streamer doing a 24-hour stream. One thing is for sure, though—if this stream happens, the Doc won’t spare even FormaL or Scump if they make a bad play.