Does Call of Duty: Mobile have bots?

Call of Duty: Mobile has had an impressive launch, attracting millions of players and skyrocketing to the top of the Android and iOS charts. But despite its popularity, players have been suspicious of AI and botting.

The game pits players against each other in a multiplayer environment in both the normal and battle royale mode. If AI or botting was a factor, though, it would spoil the balance of the game. A server-side AI could easily replace players, squashing the player base and creating an uneven experience.

AI in video games is usually either under or overturned. In the case of Counter-Strike, for example, bots wander around aimlessly and act as cannon fodder. With Dota 2, though, they’re much more powerful and can even be difficult to defeat. Finding a balance is almost impossible, especially against a wide range of skills.

The other side of the issue is player botting. This involves players using software to manipulate CoD: Mobile to gain an advantage. A bot could enhance a player’s aim or even allow them to see through walls so they could cheat their way to victory.

Are there bots in CoD: Mobile?

There’s no evidence of either AI or botting in CoD: Mobile. The game requires an internet connection, and so far, it doesn’t have an offline option.

Unless Activation is hiding something behind the curtains, everyone you match up against will categorically be a player. This could be subject to change in the future, but for the time being, AI is nowhere to be seen.

The same goes for botting. It’s difficult to determine, but at the moment, botting is very unlikely. The game isn’t easy to break and it’s not compatible with a mouse and keyboard.

CoD: Mobile appears to be relatively secure with absolutely no option to maliciously edit the game’s files. Activation has been keen to deter cheating of any sort and deliberately prohibiting the use of third-party controllers only improves security.