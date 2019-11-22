Dafran has been unbanned from Twitch

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch streamer Daniel “Dafran” Francesca is back on Twitch after being banned last week.

The suspension was supposed to last 30 days. Dafran said he was going to appeal the penalty and the appeal seems to have worked in his favor.

Twitch Partner Bans on Twitter ✅ Twitch Partner “dafran” (@dafran) has been unbanned after 1 week, 1 day, 7 hours! ✅ https://t.co/txSsKCF01n #twitch #unban #partner #twitchpartner 🧚🏾‍♀️

Dafran’s ban was caused by something he said on his stream, according to the streamer. “You all know I say stupid shit all the time,” he tweeted. “This time my ignorance fucked me.”

dafran on Twitter I got banned 30 days my dudes. I will try and appeal it Reason: You all know I say stupid shit all the time. This time my ignorance fucked me 😀 I will keep u updated on the appeal

Shortly before the ban, Dafran got into a profanity-laden altercation with his teammates and told the other support player to “uninstall the fucking game, you fucking piece of shit.” It’s possible that this rant triggered the suspension.

Following the ban, Dafran teased, likely as a joke, that his “last reformation” would begin. The final version of Dafran would be “family friendly???” (question marks included) in contrast to the previous stages of his streaming career.

dafran on Twitter The last reformation of dafran has begun Dafran v1: throwing games and watching hentai on stream Dafran v2: Toxic, raging at teammates and saying inappropiate shit Dafran v3: Family friendly???

Dafran’s relationship with professional Overwatch is controversial. The player was banned from competitive matchmaking for throwing matches in 2017. A tweet following the incident evidenced his personal need to get out of playing the game professionally. “The only thing that kept me going was streaming and enjoying the fame,” Dafran said.

His turbulent career in Overwatch continued following a near-retirement from pro play last year. “The end. I hate the game,” he tweeted in 2018. “Thought I could love it again and have passion but it’s impossible.”

Dafran went on to play for the Atlanta Reign in the Overwatch League’s 2019 season, but retired completely from pro play shortly before the beginning of stage two. The Reign signed Dafran as a partnered streamer and allowed him to return to “comfy streamer life.”