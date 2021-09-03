CoD: Mobile’s new BR mode only offers legendary weapons

Call of Duty: Mobile’s latest battle royale mode, Solid Gold, has arrived into the game today.

Finding weapons and attachments while keeping your ammo in check and being on the lookout for enemies can be a bit tough in the classic BR mode. Furthermore, the weapons in the battle royale come in different rarities: common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary. The last class has the best weapons, but they are really hard to find.

Solid Gold takes away the worry of looking for loot as it only offers the best of all weapons, though. In this mode, only legendary weapons will spawn on the map.

Legendary weapons come with a full kit, meaning you won’t need to look for additional attachments. All you need to do is parachute down, look for a weapon and a bit of ammo, and jump directly into action. You will also be able to land in locations that wouldn’t offer the best loot in the classic BR mode as Solid Gold ensures you only find the best weapons.

Solid Gold is one of the new features launching in CoD: Mobile’s season seven. Later this month, the Monastery map, Prizefighters, and Payout Search and Destroy mode will also be coming to the game.