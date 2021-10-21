CoD: Mobile World Championship Finals 2021 will take place online, split into 2 regions

The World Championship will now take place as separate competitions for the East and West.

Call of Duty: Mobile will not be getting a full-fledged world championship this year as well. Activision announced today the 2021 World Championship Finals will be held online and have been split into two regions. This has been done to ensure the safety of the participants amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event has been divided into the Western Finals and the Eastern Finals. Earlier, the World Championship Finals was supposed to feature 16 teams. Now, each region will have 12 teams competing for the title of champions.

Last year, the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals were supposed to take place as an offline event as well. The event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, however.

The Western Finals will happen on Dec. 4 and 5, while the Eastern Finals will take place on Dec. 11 and 12. Both regional finals will have the same format. The 12 teams will battle in a round-robin on day one with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The playoffs will happen on day two in a double-elimination bracket to crown the winner. More details will be revealed in the future.

Activision has said that both events will be broadcast live on the Call of Duty: Mobile Twitch and YouTube channels.

Western Finals

LATAM playoffs: Four teams

North America playoffs: Three teams

NA Masters: One team

Europe playoffs: Three teams

EU Masters: One team

Eastern Finals