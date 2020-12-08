Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Grand Finals has been canceled

The prize pool will be distributed between the teams of the previous stage.

The grand finals for the first Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 has been canceled, Activision announced today.

Eight teams from around the world were supposed to compete in the event. It had a prize pool of $750,000 and was initially planned to be held in Los Angeles, according to Liquipedia.

As the world battles a second wave of COVID-19 cases, Activision said it won’t be putting the health and well-being of its players at risk by traveling to a live event. Thus, the grand finals for the CODM World Championship 2020 will not happen.

The prize pool for the grand final will be distributed between the teams of the previous stage (regional playoffs) of the CODM World Championship 2020. Activision added that it is “excited for the future of competitive gaming” in CoD: Mobile and will be sharing its plans for the game in the future.

The World Championship was the first esports event for the mobile game since its release in October 2019. It was announced earlier this year with a prize pool of $1 million. Players had to compete through three stages of qualifiers to make it to the regional playoffs where the top teams qualified for the grand finals.

The eight teams who had qualified for the CODM World Championship 2020 were: