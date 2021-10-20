CoD: Mobile season 9 update: APK and OBB download links for Android

The content update for Call of Duty: Mobile’s Halloween-themed season nine, called Nightmare, has arrived. It has introduced a lot of new features to the game.

The season nine content update hasn’t been released in the application stores. To update the game, simply open it and start downloading the new season’s patch. If you aren’t able to do so, however, you can directly download the APK and OBB files to hop into the new season.

Related: CoD: Mobile season 9 patch notes: New weapons, maps, BR class, and more

Download links

How to download CoD: Mobile’s season nine update