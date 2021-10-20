CoD: Mobile season 9 update: APK and OBB download links for Android

The content update for Call of Duty: Mobile’s Halloween-themed season nine, called Nightmare, has arrived. It has introduced a lot of new features to the game.
The season nine content update hasn’t been released in the application stores. To update the game, simply open it and start downloading the new season’s patch. If you aren’t able to do so, however, you can directly download the APK and OBB files to hop into the new season.
Download links
How to download CoD: Mobile’s season nine update
- Click on the above links to download the APK and OBB files.
- Once they’ve completed, click on the APK to begin the installation process.
- You may need to enable downloads from unknown sources. This can be done here: Settings > Apps and notifications > Special app access > Install Unknown Apps.
- Once the APK has finished downloading, you can delete the original file.
- Finally, move the OBB file to this folder: Android > OBB > com.activision.callofduty.shooter.
- You can open the game and enjoy the new season. You may still need to download an additional update and other resources in the game, though.