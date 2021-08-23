CoD: Mobile season 7 update patch notes

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season seven will be launching later this week. The content update for the new season should arrive a bit before this, though.
The new season is bringing a lot of new content to the game, including a battle pass, two new maps, game modes, weapons, and more. Here are the complete patch notes for CoD: Mobile’s season seven update.
New multiplayer maps
Scrapyard 2019
- It will be available in the Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint modes.
Monastery
- It will be available in the Frontline and Free For All modes.
New multiplayer mode
Payout Search and Destroy
- This is a strategic Search and Destroy mode where players will have to earn currency by destroying targets and killing enemies. This currency can then be traded for weapons and other equipment in subsequent rounds of the match.
- It will be available on Tunisia, Coastal, Crash, Firing Range, Standoff, Terminal, and Hackney Yard.
New battle royale mode
Solid Gold
- In this battle royale mode, all items on the map are legendary guns and attachments. Everything else in the mode will be similar to the classic mode.
New weapons
Hades
- It’s an LMG with high mobility.
- The accuracy of hip-fire when using this weapon will be increased with the special Steady Grip attachment.
Crossbow
- The Crossbow boasts of a high hip accuracy. It’s also an extremely silent weapon.
- It can also be equipped with three different bolt types.
Balance changes
Activision has made the following balance changes in CoD: Mobile’s season seven update.
Fennec
- Increased damage multiplier on abdomen without any attachment.
- Decreased the damage range without any attachment.
- Decreased the damage multiplier on limbs without any attachment.
Shorty
- Decreased the damage range without any attachment.
- Increased the ADS bullet spread without any attachment.
- Decreased the damage range when equipped with the Marauder Suppressor.
Type 25
- Decreased the hit flinch when equipped with the RTC Steady Stock.
- Decreased the horizontal recoil when equipped with the RTC Steady Stock.
LK24
- Increased the damage multiplier on the chest without any attachment.
- Slightly decreased the horizontal recoil without any attachment.
- Increased the hip-fire accuracy without any attachment.
- Decreased the ADS bullet spread and horizontal recoil when equipped with the MIP Strike Stock.
- Decreased the ADS bullet spread when no stock is equipped.
- Decreased the ADS bullet spread when equipped with the YKM Light Stock.
- Decreased the ADS bullet spread when equipped with the YKM Combat Stock.
RUS-79U
- Increased the damage multiplier on the chest without any attachment.
AS VAL
- Decreased the movement speed and reload speed when equipped with the Large Extended Mag B.
Holger 26
- Decreased the movement speed without any attachment.
- Decreased the damage range without any attachment.
- Increased the ADS time and decreased the movement speed when equipped with the MIP Light Barrel (Short).
- Increased the ADS time when equipped with the MIP Light.
- Increased the ADS Time and decreased the movement speed when no stock is equipped.
- Increased the ADS time when equipped with the YKM Combat Stock.
- Decreased the ADS time and increased movement speed when equipped with Holger – 26K Double – Stack Carbine Mag.
- Decreased the ADS time and increased movement speed, reload speed when equipped with the Holger – 26C Lightweight Polymer Mag.