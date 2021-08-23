CoD: Mobile season 7 update patch notes

Two new maps, weapons, modes, and more are coming to the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season seven will be launching later this week. The content update for the new season should arrive a bit before this, though.

The new season is bringing a lot of new content to the game, including a battle pass, two new maps, game modes, weapons, and more. Here are the complete patch notes for CoD: Mobile’s season seven update.

New multiplayer maps

Scrapyard 2019

It will be available in the Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint modes.

✨ A familiar map but revamped and new!



🗺 Scrapyard 2019 will also be deploying in #CODMobile as a part of the next season!



Launching next week! pic.twitter.com/g7wmbyoivk — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 22, 2021

Monastery

It will be available in the Frontline and Free For All modes.

👍 Yup you guessed it!

🗺 New map, Monastery is underway and ready to deploy in #CODMobile!



Coming as a part of the next season. Launching next week! pic.twitter.com/wdM9kCFdEm — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 21, 2021

New multiplayer mode

Payout Search and Destroy

This is a strategic Search and Destroy mode where players will have to earn currency by destroying targets and killing enemies. This currency can then be traded for weapons and other equipment in subsequent rounds of the match.

It will be available on Tunisia, Coastal, Crash, Firing Range, Standoff, Terminal, and Hackney Yard.

New battle royale mode

Solid Gold

In this battle royale mode, all items on the map are legendary guns and attachments. Everything else in the mode will be similar to the classic mode.

New weapons

Image via Activision

Hades

It’s an LMG with high mobility.

The accuracy of hip-fire when using this weapon will be increased with the special Steady Grip attachment.

Crossbow

The Crossbow boasts of a high hip accuracy. It’s also an extremely silent weapon.

It can also be equipped with three different bolt types.

Balance changes

Activision has made the following balance changes in CoD: Mobile’s season seven update.

Fennec

Increased damage multiplier on abdomen without any attachment.

Decreased the damage range without any attachment.

Decreased the damage multiplier on limbs without any attachment.

Shorty

Decreased the damage range without any attachment.

Increased the ADS bullet spread without any attachment.

Decreased the damage range when equipped with the Marauder Suppressor.

Type 25

Decreased the hit flinch when equipped with the RTC Steady Stock.

Decreased the horizontal recoil when equipped with the RTC Steady Stock.

LK24

Increased the damage multiplier on the chest without any attachment.

Slightly decreased the horizontal recoil without any attachment.

Increased the hip-fire accuracy without any attachment.

Decreased the ADS bullet spread and horizontal recoil when equipped with the MIP Strike Stock.

Decreased the ADS bullet spread when no stock is equipped.

Decreased the ADS bullet spread when equipped with the YKM Light Stock.

Decreased the ADS bullet spread when equipped with the YKM Combat Stock.

RUS-79U

Increased the damage multiplier on the chest without any attachment.

AS VAL

Decreased the movement speed and reload speed when equipped with the Large Extended Mag B.

Holger 26