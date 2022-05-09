CoD: Mobile India Challenge is here with multiplayer and battle royale modes

Activision and Nodwin Gaming have unveiled the Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge featuring a prize pool of Rs. 6,000,000 (about $77,500). The challenge will include separate competitions for battle royale and multiplayer modes and is open to all players in India.

Both competitions feature two open qualifiers leading to a grand final. Sixteen teams in the BR qualifiers will make it to the grand finals while eight teams will compete in the multiplayer challenge’s finals. The schedule for the CoD: Mobile India Challenge season one is as follows.

Battle royale Qualifier one: May 17 to 22 Qualifier two: May 24 to 29 Grand Finals: June 4 and 5

Multiplayer Qualifier one: June 7 to 12 Qualifier two: June 14 to 19 Grand Finals: June 25 and 26



Registration for the first qualifier for both challenges is currently open on the official website. Nodwin has also said that after the first season ends, season two will begin shortly after. More details about this are yet to be revealed.

“We received a massive reception at the very first edition and we are up for the next one, which is bigger and better in every aspect. Our friends at Activision Blizzard have lent immense support to cultivate the Call of Duty: Mobile competitive esports scene in India, and we’re proud to say that we have some of the best squads in the world right now. The Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge will give local players the platform to showcase and refine their skills on the national stage as they compete against the nation’s best,” said Akshat Rathee, the MD and Founder of Nodwin Gaming.

The India Challenge is one of the few local competitions organized by Activision. Globally, the company is running the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2022. India is a separate region in the World Championship with the top teams from the regional playoffs directly getting a spot in the World Finals, which will be an offline event in December.