CoD: Mobile devs address season 2 bugs and balance changes

Call of Duty: Mobile’s second season was released on March 10 and introduced a lot of new features to the game, including a new weapon, map, scorestreak, and more.

Several players have been complaining about the balance changes and new bugs with the season two content update. In a community update today, Activision talked about some of the concerns of the community.

The company said it has been making some changes to weapon balance in the past week based on the community’s feedback. Players were complaining about assault rifles like the Man-O-War being too overpowered.

Activision hasn’t revealed what the changes exactly were, though. It also hasn’t talked about the Trap Master battle royale class, which players have been requesting for a nerf for weeks now. The territorial effect of this class gives teams increased movement and skill recharge speed.

Activision has said the team is “discussing more options for future updates” so more changes could be coming soon.

Several bugs were also fixed or have been scheduled for a fix, Activision confirmed in the community update. Some bugs are still under investigation and will be addressed in the future. The full list of bugs are:

Fix released

Invisible Phantom skin

Fast movement glitch

Ghost – Jawbone Cape.

Avatar reset to default button not displayed.

Misaligned SPR ironsights.

Random death cries heard in BR

Karambit - Ruptured steel not appearing

Fix scheduled

Various audio issues with operators

Loot rarely not spawning in BR

Store - New item notifications

Under investigation