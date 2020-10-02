Call of Duty League commissioner Johanna Faries reportedly named “Head of Leagues,” will also run Overwatch League

Johanna Faries, the current commissioner of the Call of Duty League, will reportedly be taking on a new role within the esports scene.

Faries has been appointed the “Head of Leagues” and will run both the Call of Duty League and the Overwatch League, according to a report by The Esports Observer. This appointment comes one day after Overwatch League commissioner Pete Vlastelica stepped down from his position.

Faries was named the commissioner of the Call of Duty League in March 2019 and was responsible for overseeing the construction of a franchised league under the Activision Blizzard banner. Before joining the esports scene, Faries held numerous leadership roles in league strategy and worked with the NFL.

Despite roadblocks from the COVID-19 crisis, the Call of Duty League succeeded in 2020. Streams from city-based tournaments reliably brought in hundreds of thousands of viewers on YouTube. The league’s championship series brought in 331,000 viewers. The Overwatch League’s equivalent series will begin on Oct. 8.

As “Head of Leagues,” Faries will reportedly be tasked with overseeing two leagues undergoing enormous stress and transition. The Call of Duty League will be switching back to a four-vs-four format and is considering a LAN “bubble” environment for the 2021 season, according to a report by The Esports Observer. The current Overwatch League season isn’t over yet, but questions are already swirling about the format for next year.