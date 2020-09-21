The Call of Duty League is reportedly considering a LAN “bubble” environment for the 2021 season

The NBA and NHL both had their own bubbles in response to COVID-19.

Activision is considering an NBA-like bubble environment for the 2021 Call of Duty League season, according to a report by The Esports Observer.

The potential proposal would require all 12 of the league’s teams to relocate to a central location for the duration of the season. The report mentioned Las Vegas and Dallas as potential spots.

TEO’s report said some owners were in favor of the idea, but others shared concerns around player contract provisions contradicting with the move. One concern is that a move to Dallas would be “unfair” considering it’s the home of the Dallas Empire.

This also means that a potential hurdle for the bubble scenario is that some player contracts would need to be revised, according to the report.

The inaugural season of the CDL was derailed by COVID-19, as was most of the world, and the competition was forced to move online after a handful of successful LAN homestands featuring live audiences.

Both the NBA and NHL used bubble locations to finish out their 2020 seasons, with the NBA keeping all of its players inside of a bubble in Orlando and the NHL limiting its playoffs to Edmonton and Toronto.

The Dallas Empire won the 2020 CDL championship’s all-online tournament in August.