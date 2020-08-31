Grand finals of 2020 Call of Duty League Championship peaked at over 331,000 viewers

Call of Duty esports went out with a bang yesterday following the successful viewership numbers from the final tournament of the year.

The grand finals of the 2020 Call of Duty League Championship delivered on all fronts with close matches and intense moments. The tournament concluded with the Dallas Empire’s impressive 5-1 victory over Atlanta FaZe in the finals for the organization’s fourth title of the season.

The viewership was relatively high for a major CoD event. It was almost triple the standard of around 100,000 viewers during the Home Series events throughout the season. But yesterday’s viewership for CoD Champs 2020 peaked at 331,558 viewers on YouTube, with an average viewership of around 91,807, according to EsportsCharts.

The event, like the rest of the Home Series toward the latter half of the season, was held entirely online, which gives credence to the high viewership numbers obtained by a tournament that wasn’t held in a LAN environment with a crowd.

Screengrab via EsportsCharts

This event had the highest peak viewership of any CoD tournament this year. The New York Home Series, hosted online by the New York Subliners in July, reached 111,966 peak viewers.

Activision implemented a reward system for those who watched the event on the official Call of Duty League website or mobile app. After a certain amount of time watched on the last day of the tournament, there was a chance that viewers could receive a beta code for the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War open beta later this year, which could have significantly boosted the event’s viewership.