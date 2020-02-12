CBLoL and Brazilian Free Fire League postponed due to floods in São Paulo

The CBLoL and the Brazilian Free Fire League had their games postponed due to the floods that affected the city of São Paulo on Feb. 9 and 10. The flooding damaged equipment and compromised studio Quanta’s infrastructure, where both competitions are held every weekend.

Right after announcing the postponement of the Circuito Desafiante on Feb. 11, League’s second division in Brazil, Riot Games officially released a statement with new dates for the competitions. Riot’s head of esports said the company will use the Carnaval holidays, in the last week of the month, to assemble a temporary studio. The CBLoL will return on Feb. 29 with the seventh and eighth rounds of the competition. The fifth and sixth rounds of the Circuito Desafiante and the weekly show, Depois do Nexus, will officially be back on March 2.

⚠️COMUNICADO IMPORTANTE!



Devido ao impacto das chuvas em nosso estúdio, vamos adiar as transmissões do #CBLoL e #Circuitão, mas voltaremos ao vivo em 29/02!



Clique na imagem abaixo para mais detalhes: — LoL Esports BR 🇧🇷 | #CBLoL (@lolesportsbr) February 12, 2020

Garena also released a statement regarding the flooding and the Brazilian Free Fire League. Garena explained on Twitter that third-round matches are postponed due to safety reasons for the crew and the squads. The company reassured fans that new competition dates will be announced soon on the Free Fire Esports Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Agradecemos a compreensão e comunicaremos em nossas redes oficiais, no Twitter e Facebook, o retorno da transmissão da LBFF. + — [Free Fire] – Esports (@EsportsFreeFire) February 11, 2020

The rain in São Paulo started during the night on Feb. 9 and continued through the whole day on Feb. 10. It was the biggest volume of precipitation for February in 77 years, according to Brazil’s national meteorological institute. Flooding and landslides affected the whole city and citizens were stranded in their homes until it was safe to go out.