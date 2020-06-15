Canceled Safari Zone Pokémon Go events will take place when it’s safe to do so, Niantic says

Niantic has confirmed to Dot Esports that it plans to bring back three Pokémon Go Safari Zone events in the future when it’s safe to do after they were initially canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The events in question include Safari Zone St. Louis, Safari Zone Liverpool, and Safari Zone Philadelphia, which were expected to go ahead between April and May.

Even though the events weren’t originally held as planned earlier this year, Niantic created an at-home event for those who purchased a Safari Zone ticket to get all the benefits of the event without having to attend it.

Still, fans were eager to attend and take part, which Niantic was well aware of. “We are still committed to having the in-person events… at the original locations when we are able to,” Michael Steranka, director, marketing, and global live events at Niantic, told Dot Esports during a Zoom press conference about Pokémon Go Fest 2020 plans.

He didn’t stop there, either. After committing to finishing the events, Steranka further told Dot and those in the press conference that “anyone who purchased a ticket for the original event will still be good for the future postponed date.”

No dates have been given as to when the Safari Zones will take place since most of the world is still dealing with COVID-19, but we should expect to hear something from Niantic in the future when it’s safe to hold these events.