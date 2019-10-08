Call of Duty: Mobile weapon stats

Call of Duty: Mobile is the fastest-growing game in the world. Forget PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, or PC—the mobile platform is looking better than ever. In just under a week, the game has reached over 35 million downloads and skyrocketed to the top of the Android and iOS charts.
Like any CoD game, winning isn’t always about raw mechanics and aim. A high level of map awareness and weapon knowledge is essential to being the best. The easiest way to learn a map is practicing, but it’s not quite the same with weapons.
A player has compiled a list of stats for each of the weapons and attachments in CoD: Mobile. Here’s the full list of weapon stats.
|Category
|Name
|DPS
|Damage
|Rate
|Accuracy
|Mobility
|Range
|RPS
|Optics
|Ammo
|Mags
|Dmg/Mag
|Notes
|AR
|Type25
|385
|55
|70
|50
|60
|40
|14
|Red -> 4X
|5.56mm
|20-40
|1,650
|High DPS, high rate
|AK47
|38 5
|70
|55
|45
|60
|65
|11
|Red -> 4X
|7.62mm
|20-40
|2,100
|High DPS, lower accuracy, feels slower mobility
|AK117
|350
|50
|70
|55
|60
|45
|14
|Red -> 4X
|5.56mm
|20-40
|1,500
|Good all-around, high rate
|ASM10
|330
|60
|55
|50
|55
|55
|11
|Red -> 4X
|7.62mm
|20-40
|1,800
|First three rounds are more accurate
|BK57
|302
|47
|63
|65
|60
|50
|12.6
|Red -> Tac
|?
|20-40
|1,440
|Accurate, good all-around weapon
|M16
|293
|65
|45
|60
|60
|60
|9
|Red -> Tac
|5.56mm
|20-40
|1,950
|Mid range+, three-round burst mode only
|LK24
|270
|45
|60
|67
|60
|50
|12
|Red -> Tac
|?
|20-40
|1,350
|High accuracy, mid-range, lower DPS
|M4
|270
|45
|60
|70
|60
|45
|12
|Red -> 4X
|5.56mm
|20-40
|1,350
|High accuracy, lower DPS
|SMG
|MSMC
|525
|75
|70
|45
|80
|30
|14
|Red -> Tac?
|9mm
|20-40
|2,250
|Close range king
|Chicom
|488
|75
|65
|60
|80
|40
|13
|Red -> 4X?
|9mm
|25-45
|2,250
|Three-round burst fire mode only
|AKS74U
|480
|80
|60
|55
|75
|35
|12
|Red -> 4X
|9mm
|25-45
|2,880
|Good all-around, shorter range
|PDW-57
|450
|90
|50
|40
|75
|25
|10
|Red -> 4X
|9mm
|45-65
|4,500
|Large mag, short range
|HG40
|300
|75
|40
|60
|75
|40
|8
|Red -> Tac
|9mm
|25-45
|2,400
|Good accuracy, low damage
|Sniper
|DL-Q33
|135
|90
|15
|60
|45
|95
|3
|4X +
|7.62mm
|5-13
|540
|Bolt action, one shot kill
|Artic 50
|90
|90
|10
|60
|50
|95
|2
|4X +
|7.62mm
|5-13
|630
|Thermal scope crate variant
|Article 50
|255
|85
|30
|60
|50
|95
|6
|4X +
|7.62mm
|5-13
|595
|Multiplayer only
|M21 EBR
|128
|85
|15
|60
|45
|95
|3
|4X +
|7.62mm
|8-16
|680
|M21 EBR
|280
|80
|35
|60
|45
|95
|7
|4X +
|7.62mm
|8-16
|640
|Multiplayer only
|XPR50
|160
|80
|20
|55
|45
|90
|4
|4X +
|7.62mm
|6-14
|800
|LMG
|S36
|563
|75
|75
|35
|40
|50
|15
|?
|?
|?
|7,500
|RPD
|423
|65
|65
|40
|40
|50
|13
|Red -> 4X
|7.62mm
|75-120
|6,500
|High DPS, longer reload time
|UL736
|420
|70
|60
|45
|40
|55
|12
|?
|?
|?
|5,250
|M4LMG
|330
|60
|55
|60
|40
|45
|11
|Red -> 4X
|5.56mm
|75-95
|4,500
|Good accuracy, longer reload time
|Shotgun
|H2126
|338
|75
|45
|70
|80
|15
|9
|–
|12 Gage
|10-16
|1,200
|Short range, four-round burst
|Striker
|245
|70
|35
|85
|75
|30
|7
|–
|12 Gage
|10-16
|840
|Long reload time, semi auto
|BY15
|170
|85
|20
|80
|75
|30
|4
|–
|12 Gage
|4-12
|680
|Pump action
|H20405
|45
|90
|5
|85
|75
|30
|1
|–
|12 Gage
|4-12?
|720
|Lever action
|Secondary
|Dagger
|100
|50
|10
|70
|90
|10
|2
|–
|MW 11 handgun
|260
|65
|40
|55
|90
|20
|8
|–
|780
|J358 revolver
|120
|80
|15
|70
|90
|35
|3
|–
|480
|SMRS rockets
|100
|95
|10
|70
|80
|40
|–
|–
|FHJ-17 rockets
|100
|90
|10
|90
|40
|90
|–
|–
|Frag/Sticky
|100
|70
|–
|–
|–
|50
|–
|–
|Trip mine
|100
|65
|–
|–
|–
|40
|–
|–
|Battle royale attachments
|Red Dot
|+2 – 5
|+2 – 5
|Holo
|+2 – 5
|+2 – 5
|Tac Scope 1.5X
|+2 – 5
|+2 – 5
|3X Scope
|+2 – 5
|+2 – 10
|4X Scope
|+2 – 5
|+2 – 10
|Laser Sight
|+2 – 5
|Fore-grip
|+2 – 5
|Silencer
|-5 – 0
|-5 – 0
|Long Barrel
|+2 – 5
|+2 – 5
|Stock
|+2 – 5
|+2 – 5
|Multiplayer attachments
|Red Dot / Holo
|+5
|+5
|Tac Scope 1.5X
|+6
|+5
|Laser Sight
|+10
|Fore-grip
|+10
|FMJ Ammo
|+10
|Silencer
|-10
|Long Barrel
|+10
|Stock
|+10