Call of Duty: Mobile season one to bring new Desperado battle royale class

You can deploy a shield turret and revive yourself with this class.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season one for 2021, called New Order, is almost here. With it, a lot of new features are coming to the game, including a new map, modes, weapons, and more. Activision unveiled the Desperado battle royale class today, which will join CoD: Mobile in the upcoming season as well.

Just like all classes in BR, the Desperado has two abilities. One of these is a gadget (Shield Turret), while the other is a passive (Last Stand).

🛡💥 Be an offensive defender!

💉 Get back into the fight with Last Stand!



🆕 New Battle Royale Class, Desperado coming to #CODMobile in the next season early this week! pic.twitter.com/Wo2DKVJMt2 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 24, 2021

Gadget

The Desperado’s gadget is called Shield Turret. This can be deployed to place a turret with unlimited ammo anywhere on the map. Players can take control of the turret to shoot down enemies.

The turret has a shield in front of it, which gives protection from enemy gunfire. It has limited health, though, and can be destroyed by shooting at it.

Screengrab via Activision

Passive

The Desperado class’ passive is Last Stand. This allows the player to shoot at the enemy with a pistol when they get knocked down. If you manage to kill an enemy, you can revive yourself.

Screengrab via Activision

When will it release?

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season one will begin on Jan. 26 at 6pm CT. The content update for the season could release on Jan. 25, though, based on past update patterns.

It's unclear if the Desperado class will be available at the beginning of the season or if it'll be released later through a seasonal mission.

Other than the battle royale class, New Order is bringing the Reclaim map, SKS marksman rifle, FR .556 burst assault rifle, Attack of the Undead 20 mode, and the Blitz battle royale mode to CODM.