Call of Duty: Mobile season 3 will add classic map Scrapyard

With the third season of Call of Duty: Mobile releasing next week, Activision has revealed an all-time favorite map is coming to the smash-hit game—Scrapyard from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The map first appeared in 2009’s MW2, but it’s also in the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as an area in the Spec Ops co-op mode. It could end up being a point of interest in the rumored CoD: MW battle royale mode as well.

Image via Activision

“This is a recreation of the classic three lane Modern Warfare 2 map,” Activision said in a new Reddit post. “It is a medium sized map that provides plenty of opportunities for close to mid-range combat and promises plenty of action. This will be the first Multiplayer map to release in Season 3.”

The new season will also bring a new mode called Rapid Fire. Activision describes it as a “fast-paced and action-packed experience” where you get infinite ammo, infinite grenades, sped up operator skill cooldowns, and faster recharge on killstreaks. Basically, it sounds like CoD: Mobile on steroids.

Activision also teased that Scrapyard won’t be the only map to release during the new season, so there will be more to look forward to over the coming weeks and months.

Season three of Call of Duty: Mobile begins on Jan. 15.