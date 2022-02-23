Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Full patch notes and updates

The content update for Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two, Task Force 141, has finally dropped.
The new update has brought a new map, scorestreak, two weapons, and several balance changes to the game. Season two will officially kick off today at 6pm CT with a new battle pass.
Here are the complete patch notes for CoD: Mobile’s season two update.
Battle pass
Free
- Tier 14: Chopper Gunner scorestreak
- Tier 21: JAK-12 shotgun
- Players can also unlock camos, weapon blueprints, and cosmetics like the Charm – Naval Mine or Sticker – Gravity Snakes through the free BP.
Premium
- The paid rewards include Alex — Hard Wired and Charly — Striker. Besides this, players can also get the ASM10 — Snakeskin, Outlaw — Crash Course, Type 25 — Bolt Press, and the Jak-12 – Treecutter.
Multiplayer
New Map – Hardhat
- The small Modern Warfare map is coming to CoD: Mobile.
Map Update – Standoff
- The abnormality experienced when jumping over the fence on the second floor of the bakery in Standoff has been fixed.
New Scorestreak – Chopper Gunner
- The Chopper Gunner scorestreak gives players manual control of a gunner seat on a helicopter. They will be able to fly over the map while taking down enemies.
- It will be available for free in tier 14 of the battle pass.
New Weapon – JAK-12
- The JAK-12 is a deadly fully-automatic shotgun with high recoil and low range.
- It will be available for free in tier 21 of the battle pass.
New attachment – Thunder Sling
- Activision has added a signature attachment for HBRA3 which provides stability and ADS speed bonuses.
Balance adjustment
Multiplayer
AK47
- Base
- Increased damage multiplier of hitting chest and upper arm area
- 5.45 Caliber Ammo
- Reduced recoil
- Increased damage range
- Increased ammo capacity
HBRA3
- Increased damage multiplier of hitting head
- Increased damage multiplier of hitting chest and abdomen
- Increased damage range
- Increased reload speed
- New attachment – Gun Belt
- It reduces the sprint-to-fire lag and improves the control handling of horizontal and vertical recoil.
Kilo141
- The range of basic recoil changes has been reduced.
Peacekeeper MKII
- Base
- Improved the horizontal recoil animation to achieve a smoother handling.
- Reduced horizontal recoil
RUS-79U
- Increased shoot range in the first segment
AK117
- Increased shoot range in the first segment
Type25
- Increased base hit flinch
- Increased base bullet spread
- Increased base reload time
- 42 Round Fast Reload
- Increased ADS time
- Increased reload time
- Reduced ADS movement speed
- 46 Round Extended Mag
- Increased ADS time
- Reduced ADS movement speed
AMR
- Increased base damage range
- MIP Light Barrel (Short): Increased the damage range
NA45
- Base
- Increased the lock time
- Light Trigger
- Increased the lock time
Battle royale
Hacker class
- Reduced the time needed to clear out distractions.