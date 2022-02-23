Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Full patch notes and updates

A new season is here with plenty of new content.

The content update for Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two, Task Force 141, has finally dropped.

The new update has brought a new map, scorestreak, two weapons, and several balance changes to the game. Season two will officially kick off today at 6pm CT with a new battle pass.

Related: Activision unveils CoD: Mobile Season 2 trailer with battle pass rewards

Here are the complete patch notes for CoD: Mobile’s season two update.

Battle pass

Free

Tier 14: Chopper Gunner scorestreak

Tier 21: JAK-12 shotgun

Players can also unlock camos, weapon blueprints, and cosmetics like the Charm – Naval Mine or Sticker – Gravity Snakes through the free BP.

Premium

The paid rewards include Alex — Hard Wired and Charly — Striker. Besides this, players can also get the ASM10 — Snakeskin, Outlaw — Crash Course, Type 25 — Bolt Press, and the Jak-12 – Treecutter.

Image via Activision

Multiplayer

New Map – Hardhat

The small Modern Warfare map is coming to CoD: Mobile.

⚠ Caution: Construction ahead! ⚠

👷‍♀️👷‍♂️ However, hardhats aren't required.



🗺 New map, Hardhat will be deploying to #CODMobile as a part of Season 2. Launching this week! pic.twitter.com/7VQr46TpdR — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 20, 2022

Map Update – Standoff

The abnormality experienced when jumping over the fence on the second floor of the bakery in Standoff has been fixed.

New Scorestreak – Chopper Gunner

The Chopper Gunner scorestreak gives players manual control of a gunner seat on a helicopter. They will be able to fly over the map while taking down enemies.

It will be available for free in tier 14 of the battle pass.

✈👍 Need air support? No problem, we got you covered!



🚁💥 New Scorestreak, Chopper Gunner will be coming to #CODMobile in the next season as a part of the Battle Pass! pic.twitter.com/cxw4XMbfK5 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 22, 2022

New Weapon – JAK-12

The JAK-12 is a deadly fully-automatic shotgun with high recoil and low range.

It will be available for free in tier 21 of the battle pass.

Image via Activision

New attachment – Thunder Sling

Activision has added a signature attachment for HBRA3 which provides stability and ADS speed bonuses.

Balance adjustment

Multiplayer

AK47

Base Increased damage multiplier of hitting chest and upper arm area

5.45 Caliber Ammo Reduced recoil Increased damage range Increased ammo capacity



HBRA3

Increased damage multiplier of hitting head

Increased damage multiplier of hitting chest and abdomen

Increased damage range

Increased reload speed

New attachment – Gun Belt It reduces the sprint-to-fire lag and improves the control handling of horizontal and vertical recoil.



Kilo141

The range of basic recoil changes has been reduced.

Peacekeeper MKII

Base Improved the horizontal recoil animation to achieve a smoother handling. Reduced horizontal recoil



RUS-79U

Increased shoot range in the first segment

AK117

Increased shoot range in the first segment

Type25

Increased base hit flinch

Increased base bullet spread

Increased base reload time

42 Round Fast Reload Increased ADS time Increased reload time Reduced ADS movement speed

46 Round Extended Mag Increased ADS time Reduced ADS movement speed



AMR

Increased base damage range

MIP Light Barrel (Short): Increased the damage range

NA45

Base Increased the lock time

Light Trigger Increased the lock time



Battle royale

Hacker class