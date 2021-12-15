Call of Duty: Mobile season 11 is called Final Snow

Call of Duty: Mobile season 11 is deploying on Dec. 16 and it will bring a lot of new features to the game. The last season of 2021 is called Final Snow.

As usual, a new battle pass will arrive with the new season. Players will be able to unlock characters like Atlas – Crash, Soap – Cliffhanger besides epic weapons like PKM – Boru, KN-44 – Frosted Spikes, and more.

A new operator skill is also coming this season. The Munitions Box Operator Skill will be unlocked at tier 14 of the free battle pass. It spawns a munitions box that will give ammo and equipment to the team. The box explodes upon being destroyed.

With winter beginning, the cold season has arrived in CoD: Mobile’s 11th season as well. There will be three icy maps in Final Snow: Icebreaker from Black Ops 4, Holiday Raid, and Nuketown Russia.

Image via Activision

A new multiplayer mode is also coming this season. The Snowball Scuffle will equip players with snowballs to take down enemies. Players will turn into snowballs on being killed. These snowballs have to be picked up—like Kill Confirmed—to get a point.

As promised, Activision is bringing back the Nightmare mode in Final Snow. It features harder enemies, the addition of cranked zombies late in the match, and more.

With Christmas around the corner, CoD: Mobile is also getting a Ho-Ho-Hot Drops event themed around the holiday. Players will be able to earn special rewards through this event.