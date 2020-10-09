Call of Duty: Mobile season 11 is called Anniversary, will bring new map, mode, and more

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming season.

Call of Duty: Mobile celebrated a year of existence on Oct. 1. The game’s new season will be themed around that and is called “Anniversary.” Activision previously revealed that a huge update to mark the occasion will be released with season 11.

The new season will begin on Oct. 14 at 7pm CT. In the past, Activision has always released a public test server before a major update. This time, however, the developer isn’t doing that to keep the content in season 11 a secret.

Some teasers regarding the new season have started to drop, though. Today, through an in-game banner, it was revealed that Modern Warfare’s King map could be dropping into CoD: Mobile. Besides this, a new multiplayer mode called Cranked, soldiers, weapons, perk, and a scorestreak should be released with the 11th season.

The Cranked multiplayer mode first appeared in Call of Duty: Ghosts and has also made its way to Modern Warfare. In this mode, players have to get a kill within a small time frame or they’ll explode.

Activision also opened community votes on Reddit asking players for their favorite maps, modes, and weapon blueprints. The maps and modes with the most votes will drop into CoD: Mobile during the ensuing season. The weapon blueprint with the most votes will be added to the credit store at a 50-percent discount.

The new season will also bring a new ranked series to CoD: Mobile. Players’ ranks will be reset with new ranked rewards dropping.