Call of Duty: Mobile has made nearly $500 million in a year

Call of Duty: Mobile turned a year old yesterday. The game has generated around $480 million in its first year of existence, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

The game has been downloaded around 270 million times through the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The U.S. accounted for 50 million installs, while Brazil and India placed second and third, respectively, in terms of the number of downloads.

As for revenue, the U.S. is the biggest market for the game. Close to 45 percent of the game’s total global revenue came from the North American country alone. This amounts to around $215 million.

Call of Duty: Mobile ranks third in terms of revenue by a shooter game from the U.S. between Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020. PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Mobile are ahead of it. The game will likely overtake Fortnite soon as the game has stopped receiving updates on Apple devices due to the ongoing legal dispute between its developers, Epic Games, and Apple.

Call of Duty: Mobile will soon be released in the lucrative Chinese market as well. The game has been approved by the country’s gaming regulator and will undergo a final test on Oct. 20, according to senior analyst at Niko Partners, Daniel Ahmed. This will certainly give a huge boost to the game’s total revenue.

Activision will bring a huge update to CoD: Mobile later this month to mark the game’s first anniversary. The update will be released with season 11, which will begin in mid-October. The contents of this update have been kept a secret.