Call of Duty: Mobile esports is returning in 2021

Activision confirmed that it will be running a global esports competition for Call of Duty: Mobile in 2021.

Call of Duty: Mobile, which was released in September 2019, launched its inaugural esports tournament with the World Championship last year. It was presented by Sony and had a $1 million prize pool. The tournament’s plans were disrupted, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the qualifiers and regional playoffs could be played online, the World Championship Finals were canceled in December 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Activision had initially planned to hold the event in Los Angeles, according to Liquipedia.

Activision had not released any further information regarding its 2021 esports plans for CODM since then, however. Players had been requesting the company to reveal more, and it seems that Activision will be doing that soon after today’s teaser.

In the 2020 CoD: Mobile World Championship, teams had to make their way through three stages of qualifiers to make it to the regional playoffs. There were eight regions in the tournament, with the winner of each playoff qualifying for the World Championship Finals.

The finals had a prize pool of $750,000. After the cancellation, the prize was distributed between seven of the teams who had qualified for the event.