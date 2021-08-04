Best tablets for back to school | August 2021

If you’re looking to purchase a tablet, whether it’s for personal or educational use, we have deals on a variety of tablets that are worth considering.

Some tablets are better suited for studying, others for gaming, and if you don’t need them for anything fancy or demanding, a budget option will do the trick. We hope our list of tablet deals for back to school has something for you, whatever your needs may be.

Screengrab via Microsoft

Specifications Thanks to its detachable keyboard, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is both a tablet and a laptop. Windows 10 runs smoothly on the Surface Pro 7 due to its 128GB SSD assures better responsiveness and potentially longer battery life.

Image by Apple via Best Buy

Specifications The 2020 Apple iPad Air is a lower-cost option with plenty of value. This iPad model comes with faster networking, improved audio, and better Apple Pencil support compared to the previous model.

Image by MARVUE via Amazon

Specifications The Marvue Pad M20 Tablet is a 10.1-inch tablet with Android 10, 32GB of storage, and an 8MP back camera. It also includes a micro SD card slot which expands up to 128GB.

Image by Apple via Amazon

Specifications The iPad mini 2019 is deceptively powerful. Its A12 Bionic chip ensures it performs better than competing small tablets. This iPad also comes with a 7.9-inch Retina Display and support for first-generation Apple Pencils.

Image by Apple via Amazon

Specifications The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is an 8-inch Android tablet with a battery that can last up to 13 hours. It has dual speakers and 64GB of storage capacity.

Tablets come in all different sizes and specifications. What is right for one user might not be ideal for another. Before committing to a deal, make sure you are pursuing the one that best suits your needs.