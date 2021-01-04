Two SMGs are simply a lot better than the others.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has nine submachine guns to choose from, with three of them added to the game in post-launch content—but the best ones have been in the game since launch.

The M4A1 is still the best assault rifle—and arguably the best overall weapon—in the game. But for close-range engagements, there are two SMGs that stick out as the best in Modern Warfare.

Related: Here’s what happens when you hit level 55 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Here are the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

MP5

Screengrab via Activision

The MP5 is, far and away, the best submachine gun in Modern Warfare.

In its lifespan, the MP5 has received multiple nerfs due to how strong it is, but it's still the best in the game. It's dominant at mid-range and over-performs at long range, too. It's basically a do-everything weapon.

You can use the MP5 to run and gun in objective game modes or smaller maps, but it's just as strong at medium range and in a variety of situations. You cannot go wrong with the MP5.

MP7

Screengrab via Activision

The MP7 is a laser beam. If the MP5 is, for whatever reason, not jiving with you, then the MP7 is your next-best bet.

It's insanely accurate and comes with a higher fire rate than the MP5, creating a deadly combination for close-range encounters. The best players will be able to maximize its range to help it out even further.

AUG

Screengrab via Activision

The MP7 and MP5 really should be the only SMGs that you use in Modern Warfare. But if you're desperate to use an SMG when you're first starting your public multiplayer journey, we recommend the AUG.

The AUG is the first SMG available in the weapon class. It has good accuracy, damage, and range statistics, but a lower fire rate and less mobility and control than the MP7.

We only recommend using the AUG in the very early levels of Modern Warfare. Once you unlock the MP5 or the MP7, use those and go nuts on players in public lobbies.