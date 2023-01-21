Marvel Snap is an exciting, fast-paced, and strategic card battler with Marvel heroes and villains. In Marvel Snap, you have three minutes to win in three locations using your deck of twelve cards. While there are many cards for you to choose from, one card you should consider adding to your deck is Hazmat.

Hazmat is a two-cost, two-Power card. What’s great about this card is its On-Reveal ability, as you can afflict all other cards with negative one Power. This can be incredibly helpful in reducing your opponent’s total Power level.

So, what are the best Hazmat decks, and how can you counter them?

3 Best Hazmat decks in Marvel Snap

Even though Hazmat isn’t a high-Power card, the On-Reveal ability can be game-changing. And it can be annoying and incredibly toxic to face. If you’d like to try a Hazmat deck, these are some of the best ones you can use in Marvel Snap.

Deck 1

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck One consists of The Hood, Black Widow, Hazmat, Luke Cage, Carnage, Viper, Green Goblin, Debrii, Wong, Moon Girl, Typhoid Mary, and Odin. While this deck has many vital cards, the main ones are Hazmat and Luke Cage.

Luke Cage is perfect for your Hazmat deck because of its Ongoing ability—your cards can’t have their Power reduced. So, instead of playing Hazmat and having every card’s Power reduced by one, it’s only your opponent’s cards that have to suffer. And as Typhoid Mary also reduces the Power of all other cards by one, Luke Cage can block this from happening.

Deck 2

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Two consists of Psylocke, Beast, Hazmat, Scorpion, Colossus, Green Goblin, Ironheart, Mystique, Hulkbuster, Wong, Odin, and America Chavez. The best thing about this deck is that Wong, Beast, Mystique, and Odin can reactivate Hazmat’s abilities.

With so many reactivations, Colossus’ ability is important as its Power can’t be reduced. And Ironheart is excellent because it can give plus two Power to two friendly cards, which can help mitigate Hazmat’s Power reduction.

Deck 3

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Three consists of Hazmat, Luke Cage, Psylocke, Invisible Woman, Colossus, Mystique, Ironheart, Wave, Wong, Magik, Onslaught, and Odin. While this deck has many high-Power cards, the best thing about it is that there are multiple combinations for you to try.

Whether you play Luke Cage, Wave, Onslaught, Magik, Hazmat, and Wong, or Psylocke, Wong, Ironheart, Luke Cage, Hazmat, and Odin, the options are endless and can suit many different playstyles.

How to counter Hazmat decks in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, a few cards can counter Hazmat decks. These cards include Cosmo, Hobgoblin, Spider-Woman, and Luke Cage.

To block the On Reveal ability cards in a Hazmat deck, you can use Cosmo. Hobgoblin is fantastic if you want an advantage, as you can add a negative eight Power level to a location.

Spider-Woman is helpful as, On-Reveal, you will afflict all enemy cards at the exact location with negative one Power. So it’s great if you need to reduce your enemy’s Power.

Luke Cage is also great, as its Ongoing ability means that your cards can’t have their Power reduced, which is very effective against Hazmat.

So, if you’re looking to try a Hazmat deck or need counter one, these are the three best Hazmat decks and their counters in Marvel Snap.