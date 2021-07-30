Best deals on mechanical keyboards | August 2021

Mechanical keyboards are keyboards with switches under each key, rather than the rubber membranes used in most standard keyboards. They last longer and offer superior tactile feedback. Mechanical keyboards are also more durable if compared to traditional models, making them perfect for gaming enthusiasts.
Additionally, mechanical keyboards can handle multiple inputs at once. N-key rollover ensures that the keyboard recognizes all inputs if you have to hold several keys simultaneously to execute special commands.
If you’re interested in a mechanical keyboard, we’re glad to show you a variety of models and the best deals we could find.
The Keychron K6 Bluetooth 5.1 is a wireless mechanical keyboard with Mac and Windows compatibility and dedicated arrow keys. It can connect to up to three devices via Bluetooth and lasts up to 200 hours with a 4000mAh battery.
The Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 SE Rapidfire is a mechanical keyboard with 104 keys, RGB backlighting, and Cherry MX Speed mechanical key switches. Also, Corsair’s iCUE software lets you control the dynamic lighting and program macros as needed.
The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is faster than traditional mechanical switches due to the light-based optical switches. It has a detachable USB cable, an aluminum top plate, and oil-resistant double-shot PBT keycaps.
Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard is a full-size keyboard with responsive feedback, backlighting, and customizable keys. It repels liquids, crumbs, and dirt for easy cleanup. This keyboard also boasts dedicated media controls.
There are many different kinds of mechanical keyboards on the market. They differ in size, responsiveness, switches, and style. No matter what you are looking for, Dot Esports is always up to date on the latest deals. For the best mechanical keyboard deals, check back with Dot Esports.
