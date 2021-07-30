Best deals on mechanical keyboards | August 2021

Mechanical keyboards are keyboards with switches under each key, rather than the rubber membranes used in most standard keyboards. They last longer and offer superior tactile feedback. Mechanical keyboards are also more durable if compared to traditional models, making them perfect for gaming enthusiasts.

Additionally, mechanical keyboards can handle multiple inputs at once. N-key rollover ensures that the keyboard recognizes all inputs if you have to hold several keys simultaneously to execute special commands.

If you’re interested in a mechanical keyboard, we’re glad to show you a variety of models and the best deals we could find.

Image by Keychron via Amazon

Specifications The Keychron K6 Bluetooth 5.1 is a wireless mechanical keyboard with Mac and Windows compatibility and dedicated arrow keys. It can connect to up to three devices via Bluetooth and lasts up to 200 hours with a 4000mAh battery.

Image by Glorious via Amazon

Specifications The Glorious GMMK is a compact size keyboard with 61 keys and hot-swappable switches. Its design is minimalistic and includes RGB backlighting with adjustable brightness and effects.

Image by Corsair via Amazon

Specifications The Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 SE Rapidfire is a mechanical keyboard with 104 keys, RGB backlighting, and Cherry MX Speed mechanical key switches. Also, Corsair’s iCUE software lets you control the dynamic lighting and program macros as needed.

Image by Redragon via Amazon

Specifications The Redragon K552 is a tenkeyless gaming keyboard with responsive, durable switches. It features n-key rollover, and it is splash-proof.

Image by Huo Ji via Amazon

Specifications HUO J E-Yooso Z-88 has swappable switches, immersive rainbow lighting effects, and anti-ghosting keys. Its design is ergonomic, and it is compatible with Windows and consoles.

Image by Logitech via Amazon

Specifications Logitech G Pro keyboard has GX Blue Clicky switches, compact size, and a detachable Micro USB cable for safer transport. Its high speed and precision make this keyboard ideal for competitive gaming.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is faster than traditional mechanical switches due to the light-based optical switches. It has a detachable USB cable, an aluminum top plate, and oil-resistant double-shot PBT keycaps.

Image by Logitech G via Amazon

Specifications Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard is a full-size keyboard with responsive feedback, backlighting, and customizable keys. It repels liquids, crumbs, and dirt for easy cleanup. This keyboard also boasts dedicated media controls.

There are many different kinds of mechanical keyboards on the market. They differ in size, responsiveness, switches, and style. No matter what you are looking for, Dot Esports is always up to date on the latest deals. For the best mechanical keyboard deals, check back with Dot Esports.