Many gamers prefer the feel of mechanical switches to membrane switches on their keyboards. Mechanical switches are responsive and have reliable actuation points and travel distances. Most mechanical keyboards come with multiple switch options, so buyers can choose the ones they prefer for work or gaming.

There are countless mechanical keyboards available in a wide range of sizes, but most of them come in the standard black or white color options. Pink mechanical keyboards are a bit more rare, but they still have the same level of functionality and can add a pop of color to your setup.

These are the best pink mechanical keyboards for gaming.

Best overall

Razer BlackWidow V3

Image via Razer

Users looking for a sturdy aluminum top plate can check out the Razer BlackWidow V3. It shares many features with the ROG Strix Flare Pink, like the full-size design and scroll wheel, but it comes with different switches.

Instead of Cherry MX switches, the BlackWidow V3 uses Razer’s in-house Green or Yellow mechanical switches. The tactile and clicky Green variants require 50 grams of actuation force and have a 1.9-millimeter actuation point, while the linear Yellow option needs 50 grams of force with a 1.2-millimeter actuation point. Both types of keys have an estimated lifespan of around 80 million keystrokes.

Like the ROG Strix Flare Pink, the BlackWidow V3 is a full-size keyboard with excellent functionality. It lacks the dedicated media keys of the Asus offering, but it has a prominent scroll wheel on the top right corner. All the keycaps on the BlackWidow V3 have a double-shot Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) design which may eventually pick up some shine.

If users want to expand the functionality of the BlackWidow V3, they can do so with Razer’s software. Synapse allows users to create up to five onboard profiles and share them with other Razer devices. Users can also configure the RGB lighting and sync it with their setup using the Chroma software. Like many other Razer keyboards, the BlackWidow V3 features a Hypershift function that allows each key to have a secondary function.

Razer’s BlackWidow V3 mimics the ROG Strix Flare Pink with its full-size design and affordable price. It may lack a USB passthrough and dedicated media keys, but it makes up for it with an aluminum top plate and double-shot keycaps.

Best full-size keyboard

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Pink

Image via Asus

The ASUS ROG Strix Flare Pink is a full-size keyboard with various Cherry MX mechanical switches available. Users can choose between the Red, Blue, and Brown variants. Each switch has different characteristics. The Red linear switches require 45 grams of force and have a two-millimeter actuation distance, while the Blue tactile switches require 60 grams of actuation force and have a 2.2-millimeter actuation distance. Users can choose the Brown tactile switches if they prefer something in the middle of the other two options. The Brown switches require 45 grams of force with a two-millimeter actuation point.

As a full-size keyboard, the ROG Strix Flare Pink has plenty of functionality, whether used for office work or gaming. In addition to the standard keys, it features dedicated media keys and a scroll wheel.

When it comes to looks, this keyboard has clean lines, and the combination of pink and light grey keys gives it a classy appearance. One of the unique features of the ROG Strix Flare Pink is the transparent badge sitting on the top right corner. Users can add their own decals to the transparent badge, and when it’s fitted to the keyboard, the badge is lit up with RGB lighting.

Many of the ROG Strix Flare Pink’s features work with the Asus Aura and Armory II Crate app. Armory Crate II gives users the option to create macros and individual profiles for each game. It’s easy to sync the ROG Strix Flare Pink with other Asus devices like monitors and mice using the Aura software. Aura lets users configure the per-key RGB lighting or activate preset effects like Ripple, Current, and Rain Drop.

For a reasonably-priced keyboard, the ROG Strix Flare Pink has a robust feature set. It’s versatile for any use, and the software opens up customization opportunities. The only minor gripe is that it uses plastic for the frame instead of aluminum.

Best TKL keyboard

Leopold FC750R

Image via Leopold

Many players choose tenkeyless (TKL) keyboards like the Leopold FC750R to save space without losing gaming functionality. TKL keyboards cut off the number pad on the keyboard’s right side for a more compact design that’s easier to transport.

Leopold’s FC750R doesn’t overdo the pink coloring like Razer BlackWidow V3. Instead, it has a tasteful combination of pink and white keycaps. Having pink legends on the white keycaps makes the keyboard stand out and shows the attention to detail that went into making this keyboard. Like the BlackWidow V3, the FC750R’s keycaps are double-shot, but they use a more durable Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) plastic. The build quality of the FC750R is impressive and uses a metal plate with a noise-dampening mat on the inside.

Users are spoiled for choice when it comes to selecting the switches for the FC750R. In addition to the standard Cherry switches offered on the ROG Strix Flare Pink, the FC750R is also available with the Black, Silent Red, Clear, and Silver variants. The Cherry MX Black switches require 60 grams of actuation force and have a two-millimeter actuation point. In comparison, the Clears need 65 grams of actuation force with a two-millimeter actuation distance. Cherry MX’s Silvers require 45 grams of force to activate with a 1.2-millimeter actuation point, and the Clear switches require 65 grams of force and have a two-millimeter actuation point. The Silent Reds have similar characteristics to the regular Red switches but add sound damping material.

Although the FC750R is sturdy with many switch options, it has some drawbacks. There’s no RGB lighting, and there’s no software to create profiles or macros. Users who like simple plug-and-play functionality won’t mind, but players expecting to sync their keyboard with other devices will be disappointed.

Best 60-percent keyboard

EPOMAKER AKKO 3061 World Tour Tokyo

Image via Epomaker

If the Leopold FC750R is too big, check out the Epomaker Akko 3061 World Tour Tokyo. This 60-percent keyboard eliminates the direction and navigation keys for an even more compact design than the TKL option above.

Like the FC750R, the Akko 3061 uses a mix of pink and white keycaps with pink legends. Where the Akko 3061 takes things up a notch is its inclusion of extra novelty keycaps. Like the Leopold TKL, all the keycaps are constructed from PBT plastic, which is more durable than ABS and won’t pick up much shine over time.

Epomaker’s Akko 3061 also uses Cherry MX switches. The switches available for the Akko 3061 are limited to three types. Users can choose between the Cherry MX Blue, Red, and Brown switches, which are the most popular types used for gaming keyboards.

There are a couple of drawbacks to choosing a 60-percent keyboard like the Epomaker Akko 3061. Despite the keys having a secondary function, some users will still prefer the functionality of the larger alternatives on this list. Considering the low price, it’s no surprise that the Akko 3061 has an all-plastic design with no RGB lighting.

Best switch options

Varmilo VA108M Sakura Pink

Image via Varmillo

Varmilo’s VA108M offers the broadest range of switches than all the other keyboards listed here. The VA108M is available with the same extensive range of switches as the FC750R, but it goes a step further by offering Cherry MX Silent Black switches. Silent Black switches differ from the regular Black alternatives by having built-in sound dampening material.

As a full-size keyboard, the VA108M boasts full functionality. Apart from the regular keys, it has dedicated shortcut keys on the top right corner. Instead of working as media keys, the shortcuts are directly linked to programs like the calculator and Windows Explorer. Like the Akko 3061, it has a pink plastic frame with a mixture of pink and white keycaps. All the keycaps use PBT for added durability.

Just like the FC750R, there’s no RGB lighting or software to create macros and custom profiles. Despite the lack of advanced features, the VA108M stands out for giving users a wide range of switches to choose from.