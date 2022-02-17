The latest generation of consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have forced manufacturers to up their game in order to accommodate 4K gaming at 120Hz. These monitors typically have up-to-date features and include Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), adaptive sync, and other gamer-friendly features to enhance the playing experience.

While players gradually adopt the new consoles, many are still playing on older Xbox One and PlayStation 4 units, so they don’t need to spend extra on HDMI 2.1 ports unless they want a degree of future-proofing.

One of the most significant differences between console and PC gaming monitors is the size. PC gamers need a monitor that can fit on their desk, so size is often a mitigating factor. On the other hand, console gamers sit further away and can benefit from larger screen dimensions.

Best overall console gaming monitor

Image: Asus

The Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ is one of the best console gaming monitors because its size hits the sweet spot for practicality, and it’s packed with up-to-date features to accommodate the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

It has a 32-inch in-plane switching (IPS) display offering UHD 4K resolution and HDR10 compatibility, as well as a fast 144Hz refresh rate with a one-millisecond Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT) response time. However, while the PG32UQ includes VRR technology to reduce screen tearing on consoles, there’s no G-Sync or FreeSync for PC players.

Design wise, the PG32UQ is a copy of other ROG monitors with spikes legs and an attention-grabbing RGB ROG logo on the back. Connectivity options include a DisplayPort 1.4, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and a USB-C port.

This monitor is the ideal size for console gaming, and it can double as a TV. At $973.99, it isn’t badly priced, considering it can push 4K resolution at 120Hz on the latest consoles.

Best versatility console gaming monitor

Image: Acer

Acer’s Nitro XV282K is packed with modern features and is a practical choice for console or PC gaming. At 28-inches, it’s big enough to enjoy games at their best while still being able to fit on a desk or mount on a wall.

Buyers can experience vivid colors and sharp picture quality with the 4K UHD in-plane switching (IPS) display that includes VRR to reduce screen tearing. This monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate, though you’ll remember the latest consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X max out at 120 Hz.

For a high-end monitor, the XV282K has discrete styling with an all-black look and a subtle red accent on the base. There’s no shortage of connectivity options as the XV282K includes a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C port supporting power transfer of up to 65-watts.

This monitor’s $899.00 price might seem a bit steep, but it’s worth it if you want to get the best out of the latest consoles. However, it might be overkill for buyers with older consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One that can’t hit the 120Hz refresh rate.

Best screen size console gaming monitor

Image:Gigabyte

Some console gamers find even 28 or 32-inches too small and need a larger display like the AORUS FO48U so they can sit back on the couch and play from across the room.

This UHD 4K monitor has a 48-inch OLED display for wide viewing angles, superior contrast, and superior image quality to LCD. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X‘s capabilities, and a quick one-millisecond Grey-to-Grey (GtG) response time.

Because of its massive size, the FO48U looks more like a TV due to having legs on either side instead of the traditional monitor central stand. Its connectivity options include a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a single USB-C port. The bottom of the monitor houses a speaker array, although most buyers will be better off with a headset or soundbar for proper directional audio.

Gigabyte’s FO48U has superb picture quality and up-to-date features, but its $1454.46 price tag puts it out of reach for many buyers. It’s still a viable option for buyers wanting a huge display, but keep in mind there’s the (minimal) risk of screen burn-in like all OLED options.

Best value console gaming monitor

Image: BenQ

Buyers looking for the best price-to-performance ratios can check out BenQ’s EW3270U. It costs a fraction of the FO48U and XV282K but still has a decent 32-inch screen size and 4K capability.

One of the ways BenQ keeps the price down is by using a vertical alignment (VA) panel that results in a slower, four-millisecond response time. Its 4K capability is also limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, so it will work well with the older Playstation 4 and Xbox One consoles, but the newest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S won’t reach their full potential.

Considering its affordable price tag, it’s surprising that the EW3270U forgoes the traditional all-black appearance for a more stylish look with a grey bottom bezel and stand. There are also two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB-C when it comes to connectivity. The pair of two-watt speakers seem like an afterthought and are only worth using if there’s no other option.

The EW3270U comes in a practical size and includes 4K compatibility. On the other hand, the refresh rate is restricted to 60Hz and a four-millisecond response time is slower than the other monitors listed here. At just $363.99 it’s hard to complain about its shortcomings, and the EW3270U is still a viable option for buyers with older consoles.

Best budget console gaming monitor

Image: Asus

Many players have older PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles and don’t need 4K capability or VRR. The Asus VG279Q is an affordable monitor ideal for budget-conscious buyers, and it still has decent specs to provide an immersive gaming experience.



The 27-inch screen size can’t compare with larger monitors like the PG32UQ and FO48U, but it matches the XV282K for around a quarter of the price. It still offers Full HD 1080p resolution, a solid 144Hz refresh rate, and importantly a one-millisecond response time. AMD FreeSync is included if you want to play on a PC.



Compared to higher-end ROG models like the PG32UQ, the VG279Q has an all-black design with subtle red accents on the base but no RGB logos. Unsurprisingly, it also has older connectivity ports with a Displayport 1.2, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a DVI port.

This monitor doesn’t have the highest resolution or latest tech, but it’s a decent size with a fast refresh rate. Its low $227.98 price tag is its biggest selling point, making it accessible to most console players.

Other notable options



Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A – At $799, this monitor is an alternative to the XV282K and features a 28-inch display with HDMI 2.1 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

AOC 24G2 – This monitor has a 24-inch 1080p display and a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s also one of the most budget-friendly options at $209.99 and is ideal for buyers wanting to spend as little as possible on their gaming monitor.

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN – Multiplatform players also into PC gaming might appreciate this $498 monitor because it has a fast 360Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.



