Season two of Apex Legends brought some interesting changes to weapons, turning the meta upside down.

In Apex, each legend has its own set of abilities, hitbox, and unique synergy. Unlike Fortnite or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the character you pick plays an important role in winning the game—but your weapon and gear are still vital.

In this tier list, the guns are being evaluated as if they’re fully equipped with the optimal attachments. The following criteria are also being considered:

Damage per second : Simply put, how much damage can the gun dish out over time.

: Simply put, how much damage can the gun dish out over time. Accessibility : The rarity of the gun.

: The rarity of the gun. Versatility: The gun’s ability to be used by any legend and for multiple situations, such as different distances or with different loadouts.

Here are our tiered rankings of the weapons in Apex.

Tier one

Alternator | Image via Respawn Entertainment

Alternator (submachine gun)

Mastiff (shotgun)

These weapons, throughout any stage of the game, are amazing on every legend. With the addition of disruptor rounds, which deal increased damage to targets with shields, the Alternator went from the bottom of the barrel to god-tier. The season two patch also increased the gun’s damage from 13 to 15 per round, and you can find it everywhere, which makes it one of the most accessible guns in the game.

Even though the Mastiff is only found in air drops, Respawn increased how often the air drops spawn. This makes the shotgun more accessible and since it packs a punch—dealing 144 damage to the body and 288 damage to the head—be sure to take advantage of close corners and corridors to fully make the most of this instrument of death.

Tier two

L-Star | Imagine via Respawn Entertainment

Peacekeeper (shotgun)

L-Star (light machine gun)

Wingman (pistol)

Longbow (sniper)

Kraber (sniper)

R-301 (assault rifle)

R-99 (submachine gun)

All of these weapons are powerful in the right hands. Most of the weapons are relatively high damage based and are versatile for gunfights at multiple ranges.

The two sniper rifles, Kraber and Longbow, are the best in their class. The Kraber recently got buffed in damage, from 125 to 145 per shot, but its rarity was also increased, making it harder to find. The Longbow is a stellar gun but the Skullpiercer attachment, which doubles the headshot multiplier, became a legendary item in season two. This makes it much more difficult to find one than it was before.

The Peacekeeper shotgun is often a wise choice in battle. It’s a lever-action weapon that deals 110 damage to the body and 165 to the head, with a six-round clip. It can be used to surprise an enemy squad, quickly taking them out from behind, accompanied by your teammates’ long-range fire.

Apex also introduced a new light machine gun, the L-Star, which can only be found in supply drops. The L-Star fires huge rounds, deal tons of damage, and can be used to shoot doors open. But the gun has an overheat mechanic when shooting too many bullets in succession, making it difficult to use for beginners.

The Wingman is the best sidearm in the game. The single-shot pistol uses heavy ammo and deals huge damage. If you have the aim to use it, you’ll be able to easily pick off enemies with its 90 headshot damage. It’s a difficult gun to master, however, and the increased rarity of the Skullpiercer does lower its value a bit.

The R-301 Carbine is the most consistent of the four assault rifles. It’s fully automatic with great recoil, allowing you to spray down your enemies in a close-quarters engagement or across long distances. It’s accurate, and unlike the Hemlock, it’s reliable when you’re caught out and thrown into an unexpected skirmish.

The R-99 is a good gun, but it requires a lot of precision. It deals great damage and it fires very quickly, but its clip is relatively small. You’ll have to hit every bullet to take out an enemy.

Tier three

Spitfire | Imagine via Respawn Entertainment

Devotion (light machine gun)

Spitfire (light machine gun)

Scout (sniper)

Flatline (assault rifle)

Hemlok (assault rifle)

Havoc (assault rifle)

EVA-8 Auto (shotgun)

RE-45 (pistol)

These guns are all good, but they’re situational and require the right loadout. The Devotion has a huge magazine, high firing rate, and, with the Turbocharger attachment, ramps up quickly to mow down enemies. But energy ammo is still the rarest in the game, and the Turbocharger is a legendary attachment. The Spitfire, on the other hand, deals a lot of damage and slows enemies when hit, but its rate of fire isn’t as quick. This makes the person firing it vulnerable to a Wingman headshot.

The Scout is a commonly found sniper that’s consistent. It has good recoil and a great magazine size. The sniper’s damage output isn’t great at 30 a shot, but its high fire rate makes up for that weakness.

The three assault rifles in this tier are all good in their own respect, but they each have different styles and approaches to the metagame. The Hemlok potentially deals the most damage of the three, but it’s a burst weapon, shooting out three bullets at once. It can be extremely effective, especially at range and when switching it from burst to single fire. It’s not the best weapon in a close-quarters scenario, though. The Flatline got some love from developers, being buffed from 16 to 19 damage per bullet. It’s great for medium-range fights, but its recoil holds back its consistency. Finally, the Havoc is a great gun when a Turbocharger is equipped, but it’s outclassed by other weapons that don’t require a legendary attachment.

The damage of the EVA-8 Auto is low for a shotgun, but that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily bad. It has a decent-sized magazine and has the ability to quickly shoot a few shots in quick succession. If you happen to come face-to-face with another player or squad, the EVA-8 Auto can be deadly.

The RE-45, one of the most common guns in the game, got a buff when disruptor rounds made their appearance. Although this automatic pistol isn’t as good as the Alternator, it can still take out enemies in the early game.

Tier four

Triple Take | Image via Respawn Entertainment

Triple Take (sniper)

Prowler (submachine gun)

These guns aren’t necessarily the worst in the game, but they should quickly be swapped out for a better option. The Triple Take sniper got a buff when developers reduced the time that the Precision choke needed to ramp up, from 1.5 to 1.1 seconds. It’s still an inconsistent gun, however. Needing time to ramp up a sniper seems counter-intuitive when timing is key to landing a headshot.

The Prowler is also inconsistent, being a five-round burst unless it has the Selectfire attachment. It simply gets outclassed by every other submachine gun in the game.

Tier five

Mozambique | Image via Respawn Entertainment

Mozambique (shotgun)

P2020 (pistol)

While these weapons are at the bottom of the pack, it doesn’t mean they’re useless. It hurts to put them in the last tier because they both received buffs, and the state of the game makes all guns fairly balanced. They can still be used well, but they’ll most likely lose out to some of the weapons higher up on the list.

The Mozambique is a bit of a strange shotgun—it’s basically a pistol and a shotgun fused into one. It only has a three-bullet magazine and its damage is fairly lackluster. With the new hammerpoint rounds, that deal increased damage to unshielded targets, the shotgun can be useful to finish off an enemy. But you’ll still have to get up close and personal with an enemy to deal lethal damage.

Similarly, the P2020 pistol got a buff with the hammerpoint rounds and also had its damage increased from 12 to 13 per shot. The gun can be a decent secondary weapon in some cases, but it will often be used only in the early stages of the game.