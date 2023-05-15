The 6 best Ballistic Sling weapons in Apex Legends

Ballistic’s abilities revolve around gun power, including his Sling weapon. To get the most out of it, Apex Legends players have to choose a weapon that will benefit the most from its bonuses, however.

All weapons are stronger when equipped in the Sling for Ballistic when he uses his Ultimate, granting bonuses to them. But you’ll get more potential with some weapons than others.

Ballistic’s Sling weapon is his passive ability that allows him to store a third weapon in his loadout. This weapons can be a double-edged sword: The weapon cannot take attachments, which means it’s weaker compared to your other weapons.

On the other hand, when Ballistic uses his ultimate, Tempest, that weapon is automatically pulled out for his use, and becomes a fully-kitted Gold weapon along with the other benefits Ballistic’s ultimate gives to himself and his team. This includes faster armed movement speed, reload time, and infinite ammunition.

So, what weapon should you use? These are the ones we like the best when we’ve tried out different weapons in Ballistic’s Sling.

6 best Sling weapons for Ballistic in Apex Legends

The best Sling weapon to use is the one that will benefit the most from Ballistic’s ultimate. It can be a weapon that is incredibly enhanced by attachments compared to others, or one that’s already a great weapon that becomes even better during the Tempest.

Devotion

The Devotion might be the most obvious choice of Sling weapon. Its attachments are incredibly important to make it stronger, which is why many players stay away from it in Apex games unless they find the perfect hop-up or extended mag.

In addition, it burns a tremendous amount of ammunition at a fast rate—an issue that goes away completely with Ballistic’s ultimate. Unlimited ammo for the Devotion sounds like a nightmare for any player.

HAVOC Rifle

The HAVOC falls into the same category as the Devotion. The energy weapon also has a fast fire rate and relies a lot on attachments, including the crucial Gold Turbocharger hopup to erase the weapon’s charge-up mechanic before firing. Throwing a gold extended energy magazine in never hurts, either.

R-99

The light weapon is another great choice for Ballistic’s Sling. It doesn’t need any particular attachments to make it good like some of the other options on this list because it’s already one of the best weapons in the game. It’s a good close or mid-range weapon even without his ultimate active, while greatly benefiting from the Tempest in its Gold form.

Since it has a fast fire rate, earning unlimited ammunition is incredibly powerful on the R-99, too.

Sentinel

The Sentinel is the best sniper to use as a Sling weapon. In addition to benefiting from faster reload speed, it becomes a lot deadlier when charged up, and Ballistic’s ultimate automatically grants this effect.

Wingman

The Wingman might not be your natural choice as a Sling weapon, but its strength relies in versatility, similarly to the R-99. The Wingman is an incredibly strong weapon even without any attachments, but it gets even stronger with Skullpiercer Rifling and an extended magazine attached.

RE-45

The RE-45 isn’t incredibly useful in its base form, but it’s a different story as a fully-kitted Gold weapon. It received Hammerpoint Rounds during Ballistic’s ultimate to deal more damage to unshielded enemies and benefit greatly from the increased reload rate.

