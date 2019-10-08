Season three of Apex Legends shook things up with a myriad of changes. With the introduction of Crypto and a new map, the meta took a huge shift⁠—let’s see how each legend stacks up against the rest.

While typical battle royales put fans on a level playing field, Apex is different since each character comes with a unique set of abilities and hitboxes. The disparity is further noticed in season three’s new map, World’s Edge, whose diverse terrain and verticality seem to prioritize mobile champs.

In this tier list, the legends are being evaluated by the following three criteria:

Legend kits : The advantages and disadvantages garnered from the active, passive, and ultimate abilities each legend has. A legend’s hitbox, the size of their frame, is also taken into account.

: The advantages and disadvantages garnered from the active, passive, and ultimate abilities each legend has. A legend’s hitbox, the size of their frame, is also taken into account. Team Compatibility : How well a legend’s abilities synergize with other legends’ skills, while also supporting their teammates’ survival and success.

: How well a legend’s abilities synergize with other legends’ skills, while also supporting their teammates’ survival and success. Adaptability to World’s Edge: The new map is a far cry from Kings Canyon, which was smaller and had more houses and shacks to hide in. World’s Edge is huge and features many tall structures and mountains, as well as open fields. While some legends adapted easily to the change, others struggled.

Here are our tiered rankings of the characters in Apex.

Tier one

Wraith

The poster-girl for Respawn’s battle royale still fairs better than all legends in season three.

Her hitbox is the smallest in the game and, if that didn’t make her hard enough to hit, her tactical ability, Into the Void, gives her invulnerability and a slight movement speed buff on a 25-second cooldown.

Wraith’s ultimate ability, Dimensional Rift, allows her to create two portals that are linked allowing any player to pass through. This can help set up a beautifully designed flank, cover ground quicker, and escape sticky situations by repositioning your entire team. This is especially helpful in traversing the wide plains of World’s Edge.

Respawn attempted to balance Wraith out with the Low Profile debuff, which increases damage she takes by five percent, but, as she’s still extremely popular in competitive play, this did little to stop her success.

Pathfinder

The lovable robot took another hit in season three, facing Respawn’s nerf gun again. The projectile velocity on his grapple was reduced by 33 percent and the cooldown on his ultimate, Zipline, was increased from 90 to 120 seconds.

And season two graced the tin man with the Low Profile debuff as well, in hopes of making him easier to deal with. That didn’t stop his overwhelming use in Apex competitions like the X Games or Twitch Rivals.

Few legends could survive a nerf to both of their abilities, but Pathfinder remains a top-tier play because of his mobility. Being able to zipline on top of high skyscrapers and mountains across World’s Edge makes him viable in any team composition.

Tier two

Lifeline

The Medic was untouched by Respawn devs coming into season three. She’s a well-balanced legend who heals quicker than other characters and provides support with healing and a care package.

Lifeline’s passive, Combat Medic, is hands down the best in the game. She can revive knocked out teammates faster while being protected by an impenetrable shield wall and she uses all healing items 25 percent faster than the other legends.

Though Lifeline’s still a great pick, her transition into World’s Edge isn’t exactly seamless. A large map for someone who isn’t mobile can be devastating, which means Lifeline has to depend more on teammates, like Pathfinder or Wraith, to get her into better positioning.

While Lifeline doesn’t have the means to escape a firefight, the utility she brings to any team makes her a top-tier pick.

Crypto

The newest legend in the Outlands, Crypto makes his season three debut and fits right in. Since World’s Edge and Crypto were likely being designed in tandem, it makes sense that the hacker finds great success on the icy terrain.

Crypto’s Surveillance Drone provides his squad with the intel needed for such a large map. It also can pick up ally banners and open doors, making it extremely versatile. The Drone EMP can be devastating when pushing a team in the open field, breaking shields and slowing enemies.

Compared to legends like Gibraltar and Caustic, Crypto’s hitbox is fairly small. Though he lacks mobility, the hacker can make things work with a pesky drone that can help Crypto and his team discover the best position for an upcoming firefight.

Bangalore

Bangalore is probably the most well-rounded legend in the game. Her kit is easy to use, provides utility for the team, and gives her a good escape mechanic.

Bangalore’s passive, Double Time, gives her a 30 percent speed boost when she is being shot at, making her nearly impossible to hit. Her Smoke Launcher provides cover to herself and teammates, being perfect for situations like being caught out in the open field, having to revive a downed ally, or wanting to loot without having your head blown off.

The Professional Soldier works well in World’s Edge. If enemies do catch her out in the open, her passive can get her out of harm’s way easily, especially with a well-timed smoke grenade.

Though her ultimate ability, Rolling Thunder, is a bit underwhelming, it’s a good zoning tool to quickly readjust position and tactics in a pinch. And the ability was buffed in season three’s patch, increasing the missile damage from 20 to 40.

Tier three

Octane

Octane is great for aggressive gameplay. His tactical ability, Stim, gives him a 30 percent movement speed buff over six seconds and it’s at an extremely short cooldown (two seconds after the effect ends). This is perfect for running away from shots on the barren wasteland of World’s Edge or diving into the fray to take out unsuspecting victims.

His Launch Pad ultimate helps with repositioning himself and teammates but can be hard to use effectively.

Octane does have some clear disadvantages. He does not provide as much for teammates as other legends, like Pathfinder and Wraith who can reposition the team in a less risky fashion. His abilities are also very loud and make it virtually impossible to sneak up on anybody.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar got some serious love from Respawn, who buffed his tactical and ultimate ability. Players inside the gentle giant’s Dome Shield now use healing items 25 percent faster, but the cooldown on it was increased from 20 to 30 seconds.

The “Fortified” buff, which makes him take less damage from incoming attacks, was increased to 15 percent in season two. Pair that buff with his passive, Gun Shield, and Gibby proves difficult to take out in a one-on-one.

Finally, his ultimate ability, Defensive Bombardment, does severe missile damage in a concentrated area but can also harm Gibraltar, as well making it a double-edged sword. The cooldown on it was decreased tremendously in season three, going from 4.5 minutes to three.

Despite the buffs, Gibraltar’s hitbox is still the biggest in the game making him an easy target when out in the open.

Tier four

Mirage

Mirage is the master of deception in Apex. His tactical ability, Psyche Out, allows you to call in a holographic decoy. And Respawn finally buffed his ultimate, Vanishing Act, making him completely invisible after summoning a team of decoys.

His kit can only go so far. It provides virtually nothing for the team, in terms of synergy or support, and his decoy is fairly easy to figure out. World’s Edge wasn’t exactly friendly to the trickster either, since he has no means of escaping without his ultimate.

Bloodhound

Respawn gave Bloodhound a couple of necessary buffs, with the animation on Eye of the Allfather being reduced by 33 percent.

And complaints players had with Bloodhound’s ultimate, Beast of the Hunt, which lowered their frames after being cast, was fixed making it run much smoother. The animation time was reduced by 30 percent and the movement speed bonus was increased from 25 to 30 percent.

Bloodhound’s passive which allows the Legend to see enemy activity, such as footprints left behind or any doors that were opened, still is not anywhere near what other legends can provide for the team. And not having an escape or way to reposition in a large map makes Bloodhound a difficult legend to master.

Wattson

Wattson shook up the meta in season two, with her defensive prowess making her a must-pick in competitive and high-level play. World’s Edge does make her a weaker legend, however.

The grand scale of the map means that her cool defensive abilities, like Perimeter Security, aren’t as effective. An electric fence can’t do much if the enemy squads are all on top of tall buildings and mountains aiming down at you.

Her ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, places an electrified pylon which slowly recharges teammates shields and destroys any grenades thrown or missiles called in the vicinity. This is a great defensive ultimate that protects and supports teammates. But it was recently nerfed and Wattson can only place one at a time.

Even with Wattson’s defensive and supportive abilities, she is still too situational to provide as much help as Lifeline. Because of her previous success, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see players make it work.

Tier five

Caustic

Caustic was given an entire tier of his own because after three seasons, he’s still the worst legend in the game.

The Toxic Trapper’s tactical ability, Nox Gas Trap, allows you to place up to six canisters that release gas when they’re shot or triggered by an enemy. And Caustic’s ultimate, Nox Gas Grenade, lets you cover an entire area with toxic gas.

Respawn did try to show him some love by buffing the Fortified perk to 15 percent and having the effect his noxious gas has on teammates reduced by 50 percent in season two. But, any ability that impairs your own teammates is still absurd when having so many legends who actually provide support.

Caustic’s abilities are also very situational. He can do very little when he is caught out in the open fields of the new map, and is most often forced to fight inside of buildings and choke points.