Apex Legends Mobile is now live, and it brings with it a brand new character to the Apex universe in Fade, as well as a new season and plenty of game modes for mobile players to sink their teeth into.

Most players will want to immediately try out Fade, the Phase Punisher. Fade has a suit packed with phase-shifting technology, which allows him to phase backward in time, as well as send other enemies and allies into the void. With abilities that can surprise enemies, Fade can give his team the upper hand in almost any situation.

Alongside Fade comes season one of Apex Legends Mobile, titled Prime Time, and the Prime Time battle pass. Players can unlock cosmetics through the battle pass to outfit their mobile legends and customize their characters, helping them stand out on the battlefield. The Prime Time battle pass is available now, and will be available for players for about a month, according to Respawn.

Also live are several game modes accompanying the standard battle royale mode. While Apex fans will recognize the 3-vs-3 Arena mode, there’s also a new mode to Apex that’s currently only available for mobile players: Team Deathmatch. Apex enthusiasts will want to keep a special eye on the deathmatch mode with news that Skulltown is included as one of the available Team Deathmatch maps. And that’s not the only mobile-only content planned for Apex Legends Mobile in the future, either, as Respawn promises future mobile-first legends and town takeovers that come independently of the PC and console versions of Apex.

It’s clear that Apex Legends Mobile will retain the trademark Apex flair, while building an experience that’s tailored to mobile gamers. And who knows? The mobile game might just give console and PC players a taste of what’s to come in the original title.



Apex Legends Mobile is now available for download on Android and iOS.